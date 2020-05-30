FIFA 20: Player Moments Lucas Moura SBC – Requirements, Rewards, Expiry Date, Player Review, Estimated Cost & more

The Brazilian wrote his name into Tottenham folklore with his semi-final hat-trick in Ajax!

The Ligue 1 TOTS is here, but EA have taken a different route with their Saturday night SBC this week!

Tonight would’ve been the Champions League final if it wasn’t for the Coronavirus and to celebrate that, EA have released a Player Moments SBC celebrating one of the standout individual performances from last years campaign.

It is Tottenham’s semi-final hero Lucas Moura who features on the new card having scored a memorable hat-trick away at Ajax in last seasons semi final.

Here is everything you need to know about the card.

This Player Moments Lucas Moura card does not have an expiry date!

Requirements and Estimated Cost

This is a very good card, but also a very expensive one!

There is no fewer than six squads that need exchanging in return for this card. The requirements for all six are as follows:

Spurs

Minimum of one Spurs player

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemistry of 75

Reward: One Rare Mixed Players Pack

Cost: 108.4k PS4 / 107.5k Xbox One

Seleção

Minimum of one Brazilian player

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 86

Minimum Team Chemsitry of 70

Reward: One Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 124.15k PS4 / 113.35k Xbox One

Premier League

Minimum of one Premier League player

Minimum Squad Rating of 87

Minimum Team Chemistry of 60

Reward: One Rare Electrum Players Pack

Cost: 163.95k PS4 / 155.3k Xbox One

Top Performer

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 88

Minimum Team Chemistry of 65

Reward: One Mega Pack

Cost: 192.45k PS4 / 182.55k Xbox One

89-Rated Squad

Minimum Squad Rating of 89

Minimum Team Chemistry of 55

Reward: One Rare Players Pack

Cost: 225.45k PS4 / 223.5k Xbox One

89-Rated Squad

Minimum of one TOTSSF, TOTW or TOTW Moments players

Minimum Squad Rating of 89

Minimum Team Chemistry of 50

Reward: One Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Cost: 224k PS4 / 221k Xbox One

TOTAL COST: 1.02M PS4 / 998k Xbox One

Solutions for this SBC can be found over on FUTBIN here.

Worth it?

At this stage of FIFA, this is the kind of card that we like to see, an elite, top-tier player.

However, the requirements are astronomical!

If you’re looking at the stats and capabilities of this card then this is a very, very nice card. He’s lightening fast, with maxed-out stamina, and his shooting is very impressive indeed. 96 positioning and 96 finishing coupled with his 5* weak foot means he’s going to finish plenty of chances.

Agility and balance are so important in the current meta and Lucas Moura is perfect in both departments, with 99-ratings in both. 81-rated physicality may look a little weak on paper but it is only his strength (69 OVR) that let’s him down and that shouldn’t be too much of an issue given his pace!

His passing is a little weak if you’re looking to use him extensively in your build up play but if we’re being honest, you’re not going to be passing with him an awful lot!

The only complaint from us is the price. Over a million coins for an untradeable card seems crazy but, at this stage of FIFA, what are you saving your coins for?

