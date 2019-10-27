FIFA 20: All the best Centre Midfielders (CM) to buy on Career Mode & Ultimate Team - Modric, Pogba, Pjanic & more

If you want to do well on FIFA 20, whether that be in Career Mode or Ultimate Team, then you need good central midfielders. There is a whole range of ways you can utilise this position, whether you have one, two or even three players in the role.
Whichever way you play it, the key to a good central midfielder is versatility. You want a player who do the attacking role well, being able to find those key passes and hit a long range effort, but also someone who can put a graft in defensively.
Here are all the 10 best central midfielders which you should sign on FIFA 20.
Luka Modric (OVR 90 - POT 90)
Age: 33
Position: CM
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Croatia
Work rate: High / High
Best stats: 93 balance, 92 agility, 92 short passing
Career Mode value: £39 million (Release clause: £83 million)
Wage: £324,000 per week
FUT price: 58k PS4 / 73K Xbox One
The highest-rated central midfield player on FIFA 20 is Real Madrid's Luka Modric.
The 33-year-old is reaching the latter stages of his illustrious career, but that hasn't stopped the reigning Ballon d'Or winner from picking up a 90 overall on FIFA 20. He is one of the best technical centre midfielders in the game, highlighted by his incredible dribbling (90) and passing (89) stats.
As you would expect given his age, Modric isn't overly expensive on Career Mode given his rating, however it's his £324,000 a week wages which will do the damage to your bank account.
Paul Pogba (OVR 88 - POT 91)
Age: 26
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Manchester United
Country: France
Work rate: High / Medium
Best stats: 90 long pass, 90 shot power, 90 ball control
Career Mode value: £65 million (Release clause: £129 million)
Wage: £215,000 a week
FUT price: 420k PS4 / 360k Xbox One
Next in the list of best central midfielders is Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba.
Pogba's form for United has been a topic of hot debate in recent seasons. Whilst he seems to be a world-beater when he takes to the field for France, his form for the Red Devils hasn't been so great. FIFA still see him as one of the hottest prospects in football, with a potential of 91 on Career Mode.
His card has all the versatility required for a CM on FIFA 20, with high physical/attacking stats, and average defending. He won't come cheap though, valued at around £65 million pound on Career Mode and between 350-450,000 coins on FUT.
Toni Kroos (OVR 88 - POT 88)
Age: 29
Position: CM
Club: Real Madrid
Country: Germany
Work rate: Medium / Medium
Best stats: 92 long passing, 91 short passing, 89 ball control
Career Mode value: £50 million (Release clause: £105.2 million)
Wage: £285,000 a week
FUT price: 22k PS4 / 24.5k Xbox One
Another central midfielder who has been handed an 88 overall on FIFA 20 is German international Toni Kroos.
If you're looking for a midfielder who will pick out a pass from anywhere on the pitch, then Toni Kroos is your man. 92 long passing and 91 short passing mean there is no better passer of the ball in the position.
Like his Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric, it is the wages which may see you come unstuck if you're looking at signing Kroos on Career Mode, his wages sit at a hefty £285,000 a week, meaning you will need to be in charge of one of the big boys if you want to bring him to your club.
Thiago (OVR 87 - POT 87)
Age: 28
Positions: CM, CAM, CDM
Club: Bayern Munich
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium / Medium
Best stats: 91 agility, 91 ball control, 90 dribbling
Career Mode value: £43 million (Release clause: £74.3 million)
Wage: £155,000 a week
FUT price: 16k PS4 / 15k Xbox One
Moving down a rating now and we have the versatile Spanish midfielder Thiago, who is currently plying his trade at Bayern Munich.
The 5'9" central midfielder is another versatile centre midfielder who will be able to do whichever job you ask of him. Whilst his main attributes are his dribbling (90) and passing (85), his defending isn't too shoddy (69) with the CDM role one of his chosen roles in the game.
He is a great CM to build into a La Liga / Bundesliga hybrid on Ultimate Team given his nationality and at just 16k; he is an absolute steal.
Miralem Pjanic (OVR 86 - POT 86)
Age: 29
Position: CM / CDM
Club: Juventus
Country: Bosnia Herzegovina
Work rate: Medium / Medium
Best stats: 92 FK accuracy, 91 short passing, 89 ball control
Career Mode value: £37 million (Release clause: £63.1 million)
Wage: £155,000 a week
FUT price: 11.75k PS4 / 11.25k Xbox One
A first, but by no means last, trip to the Serie A now where we find the 86 rated Bosnian midfielder Miralem Pjanic.
Pjanic is another player who FIFA believe have reached his maximum potential as an 86 overall, but that doesn't mean he won't be a valuable asset should you go after him. His standout stat of 92 free-kick accuracy brings a different dimension to any team, whilst his 4-star weak foot will also come in handy.
His 75 defending means he would sit well at the base of three central midfielders in a 4-3-1-2 formation and for just over 10k, he is a worthy signing.
Ivan Rakitic (OVR 86 - POT 86)
Age: 31
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Barcelona
Country: Croatia
Work rate: Medium / Medium
Best stats: 90 long pass, 88 curve, 87 ball control
Career Mode value: £33 million (Release clause: £70.1 million)
Wage: £211,000 a week
FUT price: 10k PS4 / 11k Xbox One
Modric isn't the only Croatian central midfielder to make up the list of the top 10s in FIFA 20, he is joined by his international teammate Ivan Rakitic.
Like Modric, Rakitic is a player who enjoys playing with the ball at his feet and picking out those killer passes, highlighted by his 90-rated long pass. Rakitic does also possess the long shot taker trait, and with 85 rated long shots, don't be afraid to have a pop from range.
Whilst he may be getting on at 31-years-old, Rakitic still has life let in his legs and with the versatility to play a bit further back he would be a solid signing on Career Mode.
Marco Verratti (OVR 86 - POT 89)
Age: 26
Positions: CM, CDM
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Country: Italy
Work rate: Medium / High
Best stats: 95 composure, 94 balance, 91 agility
Career Mode value: £47 million (Release clause: £94.4 million)
Wage: £120,000 a week
FUT price: 10k PS4 / 11k Xbox One
Next we have a player who EA believe still has a lot more to give and his name is Marco Verratti.
The 26-year-old Italian begins FIFA 20 as an 86 overall, but has the potential to grow as high as an 89 on Career Mode. His medium/high work rates suggest he is better suited to a more defensive role in the side, however with 89 long passing, he will still be able to find that ball in over the top.
With a value of less than £50 million and a wage of just over £100,000 a week, it would be silly to not make a move for the Italian on Career Mode this year.
Dani Parejo (OVR 86 - POT 86)
Age: 30
Position: CM
Club: Valencia
Country: Spain
Work rate: Medium / Medium
Best stats: 91 short passing, 90 FK accuracy, 89 curve
Career Mode value: £35 million (Release clause: £77.5 million)
Wage: £60,000 per week
FUT price: 13k PS4 / 13.75k Xbox One
One of the most consistent central midfielders in Europe and a player who's well worthy of his place in the side, Valencia's Parejo.
It's all about the passing and set pieces for the Spaniard. Like Pjanic, he's no chump from those direct free-kicks, with a 90 rating in-game. 91 short passing and 88 long passing are ideal for those who want to stick him in the middle and have him help the game tick.
Given that Parejo doesn't play for a European powerhouse, his wages are much lower than most of the names on this list. For just £60,000 a week there is no reason you shouldn't go after the 30-year-old.
Allan (OVR 85 - POT 85)
Age: 28
Position: CM
Club: Napoli
Country: Brazil
Work rate: Medium / High
Best stats: 94 stamina, 90 aggression, 89 reactions
Career Mode value: £32 million (Release clause: £58.1 million)
Wage: £95,000 per week
FUT price: 45k PS4 / 45k Xbox One
At an 85 overall, Napoli's Allan is one of the lower rated players in the top 10 list, however he is by no means worse.
In terms of a workhorse central midfielder, you're going to struggle to find many better than the Brazilian. 94 stamina, 90 aggression and 89 reactions are just three of the key stats than Allan holds which will help him chase down the opposition and win the ball back all over the pitch.
He is one of the more expensive CMs in Ultimate Team at 45,000 coins, however despite his lower rating, in-game he is one of the best. His nationality will come in handy for those who like a hybrid.
Saul (OVR 85 - POT 89)
Age: 24
Positions: CM, LM, RM
Club: Atletico Madrid
Country: Spain
Work rate: High / High
Best stats: 87 stamina, 85 ball control, 85 short passing
Career Mode value: £43 million (Release clause: £94.7 million)
Wage: £66,000 per week
FUT price: 6.4k PS4 / 6.5k Xbox One
The last name top make his way into the top 10 is the promising young Spaniard Saul.
He joins Pogba and Verratti as one of three players in the list who have the potential to grow on Career Mode, with his 85 overall able to improve to 89. Unlike the rest of the players on the list, Saul doesn't have any real stand out stats, however he does have a very well-rounded card.
£66,000 per week for a player who can play both centrally or out wide is an absolute bargain, go sign him up.
All central midfielders 84 and above on FIFA 20
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|Club
|Country
|OVR
|POT
|V
|W
|FUT
|L. Modric
|CM
|33
|Real Madrid
|Croatia
|90
|90
|£39M
|324k
|58k 73k
|P. Pogba
|CM CDM
|26
|Man Utd
|France
|88
|91
|£65M
|215k
|420k 360k
|T. Kroos
|CM
|29
|Real Madrid
|Germany
|88
|88
|£50M
|285k
|22k 25k
|Thiago
|CM CDM CAM
|28
|Bayern Munich
|Spain
|87
|87
|£43M
|155k
|16k 15k
|M. Pjanic
|CM CDM
|29
|Piemonte
|Bosnia
|86
|86
|£37M
|155k
|12k 11k
|I. Rakatic
|CM CDM
|31
|Barcelona
|Croatia
|86
|86
|£33M
|211k
|10k 11k
|M. Verratti
|CM CDM
|26
|PSG
|Italy
|86
|89
|£47M
|120k
|10k 11k
|Parejo
|CM
|30
|Valencia
|Spain
|86
|86
|£35M
|60k
|13k 13.75k
|Allan
|CM
|28
|Napoli
|Brazil
|85
|85
|£32M
|95k
|45k 45k
|Saul
|CM LM RM
|24
|Atletico Madrid
|Spain
|85
|89
|£43M
|66k
|6k 7k
|S. Milinkovic-Savic
|CM CDM CAM
|24
|Lazio
|Serbia
|84
|90
|£44M
|63k
|6k 5k
|F. De Jong
|CM CDM
|22
|Barcelona
|Netherlands
|85
|91
|£45M
|169k
|55k 45k
|J. Moutinho
|CM
|32
|Wolves
|Portugal
|84
|84
|£20M
|108k
|2k 2k
|A. Vidal
|CM CDM
|32
|Barcelona
|Chile
|84
|84
|£20M
|178k
|3k 3k
|I. Gundogan
|CM CDM
|29
|Man City
|Germany
|84
|84
|£27M
|155k
|3.3k 3.3k
|Arthur
|CM
|22
|Barcelona
|Brazil
|84
|89
|£35M
|155k
|2.2k 2.8k
|M. Hamsik
|CM CDM
|31
|Dalian Yifang
|Slovakia
|84
|84
|£22M
|23k
|2.3k 2.3k
|G. Wijnaldum
|CM CDM
|28
|Liverpool
|Netherlands
|84
|84
|£27M
|120k
|12.75k 14.5k
|Paulinho
|CM CAM CDM
|30
|Guangzhou Evergrande
|Brazil
|84
|84
|£25M
|37k
|2.4k 3k
|L. Goretzka
|CM CAM CDM
|24
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|84
|88
|£35M
|103k
|6.2k 5.6k
