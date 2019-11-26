FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best English side – Kane, Sterling, Rashford & more

Whilst there is some quality English talent making a name for themselves abroad, like Jadon Sancho, most English talent stick to their home nation and the Premier League.

The Three Lions brought the passion back to English international football last summer when they made the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and for a little while, it looked like it actually was coming home.

For the best England side on FUT we have selected a 4-1-2-1-2 formation in order to accommodate the attacking talent that the nation has to offer. Here is our ultimate England team from those available in FIFA 20.

READ MORE: FIFA Career Mode: Contracts expiry signings ending in 2022

GK – Jordan Pickford (OVR 83)

Age: 25

Position: GK

Club: Everton

Country: England

Price: 1.9k PS4 / 2.8k Xbox One

In goal for the England side is England’s current number one, Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

The 25-year-old has come under fire in recent weeks for his performances for his club, and whilst his long-term England future may be in doubt, at 83 overall, he is the best option for the English side on FIFA 20.

Alternative option: Nick Pope (OVR 79)

RB – Kyle Walker (OVR 84)

Age: 29

Position: RB

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Price: 71.5k PS4 / 65.5k Xbox One

The right back slot belongs to none other than Manchester City’s Kyle Walker.

The dream right back on FIFA for many a year, the now 31-year-old may be starting to reach the peak years of his career, but he hasn’t lost his trademark lightning pace just yet, which sits at a cool 91 on this years game. 81 defending and 81 physical show he’s still got it defensively too. As good a RB as you’ll get anywhere on FIFA 20.

Alternative option: Trent Alexander Arnold (OVR 83)

CB - John Stones (OVR 83)

Age: 25

Position: CB

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Price: 7.5k PS4 / 7.4k Xbox One

Alongside Kyle Walker in the England back four is his Manchester City teammate and fellow Yorkshireman John Stones.

Injuries have hampered the progress of the 25-year-old over the past couple of seasons, however his card on FIFA is still the best that England has to offer. His pace may have taken a hit since FIFA 19, however it is still a respectable 68. 84 defending makes him a solid choice for this side.

Alternative option: Conor Coady (OVR 77)

CB - Joe Gomez (OVR 80)

Age: 22

Position: CB

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Price: 1.2k PS4 / 1.8k Xbox One

Playing alongside John Stones in the English centre back pairing is Liverpool youngster Joe Gomez.

At just 80 overall, there are higher rated options available to fill the second position on the side, however in terms of what you want from a CB on FIFA, Joe Gomez fits the bill. 81 pace, 68 dribbling and 64 passing make him a solid ball playing centre half, and the perfect partner to John Stones.

Alternative option: Harry Maguire (OVR 82)

LB - Luke Shaw (OVR 81)

Age: 24

Position: LB

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Price: 2.5k PS4 / 2.8k Xbox One

The final spot in the English back four belongs to Manchester United's Luke Shaw.

The 24-year-old has seen his career plummet since his move to Old Trafford back in the summer of 2014, losing his first-choice spot for both club and country in recent months. However, on FIFA, he is the best choice for an English left-back and he won't set you back too much of your budget either.

Alternative option: Danny Rose (OVR 80)

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best La Liga side

CDM - Jordan Henderson (OVR 83)

Age: 29

Position: CDM

Club: Liverpool

Country: England

Price: 2k PS4 / 2.5k Xbox One

A Champions League winning captain. Not a title many would have given to Jordan Henderson back in his Sunderland days, but one which he now holds.

In terms of what you need from a CDM in the 4-1-2-1-2 formation which we have selected for this side, Henderson can pretty much do it all. 83 passing and 77 dribbling allow the Mackem to start the attack from deep in midfield, whilst 80 physical and 78 defence mean he can also help cover that back four with success.

RM - Raheem Sterling (OVR 88)

Age: 24

Position: RW / RM

Club: Manchester City

Country: England

Price: 145k PS4 / 134k Xbox One

When Pep Guardiola moved to Manchester City in 2016, many thought Raheem Sterling would be one of the first names out of the door.

However, the Spaniard has turned the winger into one of the best wide players in world football, highlighted by his 88 overall on this years FIFA. With a blistering 93 pace and 89 dribbling, you will want to get the ball to the 24-year-old's feet and have him run at the oppositions fullback.

Make sure you use a position change card (RW > RM) in order to allow Sterling to achieve maximum chemistry.

Alternative option: Jadon Sancho (OVR 84)

LM - Nathan Redmond (OVR 77)

Age: 25

Position: LM

Club: Southampton

Country: England

Price: 2k PS4 / 1.4k Xbox One

The LM spot in the ultimate English XI is filled by Southampton's Nathan Redmond, who despite seemingly being a Premier League player for years, is still just 25-years-old.

Somewhat surprisingly there are no rare gold left midfielders in the Premier League. However, despite being a normal gold card, Redmond has some impressive stats. 90 agility and 88 balance in his in-games means he will be a tricky player to take off the ball. 4* skills should also come in handy.

Alternative option: Junior Stanislas (OVR 75)

CAM - Dele Alli (OVR 84)

Age: 23

Position: CAM

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Price: 13k PS4 / 13k Xbox One

Sat in behind the two strikers in the English setup is Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.

Alli has struggled for Pochettino's men so far this season, resulting in the 23-year-old being left out of Gareth Southgate's side for the recent international fixtures. However, as an 84 overall, he is the best CAM that England. Dele's in-games of 88 positioning and 87 composure show that Alli will find the positions you need him too, whilst also finishing those crucial chances in front of goal.

Alternative option: Jesse Lingard (OVR 82)

ST - Marcus Rashford (OVR 83)

Age: 21

Position: ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Price: 75k PS4 / 61k Xbox One

The first of the two strikers in the best English XI is Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, who many FIFA 20 players will know, is one of the sweatiest strikers in the new game.

For those who haven't used Rashford yet, 75k might seem steep but trust us, he's worth it. His in game stats may say he has 81 finishing, but he feels so much better than that. His pace and movement also helps him to make a lot of chances, a must have in this side.

Alternative option: Jamie Vardy (OVR 82)

ST - Harry Kane (OVR 89)

Age: 26

Position: ST

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Country: England

Price: 40k PS4 / 44.25k Xbox One

The last spot in the side goes to the highest-rated English player in FIFA 20 and that man is the Three Lions captain Harry Kane.

At 89 overall, there are very few higher rated strikers in FIFA and with 94 finishing and 93 positioning, Kane will take most of the chances you create for him. His partnership with Rashford should work wonders too, with Rashford's speed and agility a perfect contrast to Kanes lethal finishing.

The Ultimate England Team

Full international sides in FIFA Ultimate Team are quite rare and let's be honest, if you are going to choose a country, you probably aren't going to go with England.

With all the starting XI coming from the Premier League, it makes no sense to choose the likes of Redmond when you can get much better options from the Premier League whilst still registering 100 chemistry.

The positive is that the side will cost you just over 300k, making it one of the cheapest options for a full international side from the top nations on FIFA 20.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Best Bundesliga Team