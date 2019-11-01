FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Wonderkid Strikers (ST & CF) to buy - Joao Felix, Kean & more

The only adage says you are only as good as your strikers, so make sure you plan ahead on FIFA 20 Career Mode.

In this piece we look at the best wonderkid strikers featuring in FIFA 20's Career Mode – these players are aged between 16-19 at the start of your managerial journey and have the highest potentials of teenagers on the game.

Note that these players can outgrow their potentials if they consistently put in excellent performances, and if club morale stays at good level by completing objectives.

Joao Felix (OVR 80 – POT 93)

Age: 19

Positions: CF, ST

Club: Atletico Madrid

Country: Portugal

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 85 Sprint Speed, 83 Agility, 82 Dribbling

Value: £25.2 million (Release clause: £67.4 million)

Wage: £34,000 a week

Considered by Benfica to be one of the most promising

players from their youth ranks, Joao Felix tops our list with a staggering

POT rating of 93 (which is Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating this year, for

comparison).

While operating primarily a centre forward, new £113 million Atletico Madrid man Felix has also been deployed either as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder thanks to his impressive statistics. His 85 Sprint Speed, 84 Positioning, 82 Dribbling and 82 Long Shots are just some of the problems that Felix will cause trouble for opposition defences.

Moise Kean (OVR 76 – POT 89)

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Club: Everton

Country: Italy

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 82 Sprint Speed, 80 Acceleration, 78

Positioning

Value: £13.1 million (Release clause: £33 million)

Wage: £39,000 a week

Moise Kean is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Everton and the Italy national team. He started his career with Juventus in 2016, winning a domestic double in his first season with the club.

The Italy international is yet to score for the Premier League club, but with 82 sprint speed, 80 acceleration and 78 positioning - he will be worth the £33 million move.

Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 – POT 87)

Age: 17

Positions: CF, RM, ST

Club: Manchester United

Country: England

Work rate: Medium/ Medium

Best stats: 76 Acceleration, 76 Sprint Speed, 73 Agility

Value: £1.4 million (Release Clause: £4 million)

Wage: £6,000 a week

Right now, the 17-year-old Mason Greenwood is one of the few

rays of light in a troubled start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,

and may be one of United’s only strikers fit enough to start against Arsenal.

Greenwood’s most impressive stats are his acceleration,

sprint speed and agility, though he is also known for playing well off the

shoulder of defenders and attempting long runs. His potential upside of 87

makes Greenwood one of the most valuable youngsters in FIFA this year.

Jan Hurtado (OVR 70 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Club: Buenos Aires (Boca Juniors)

Country: Venezuela

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 85 Acceleration, 81 Sprint Speed, 76 Penalties

Value: £ 3.5 million (£7 million release clause)

Wage: £7,000 a week

Jan Hurtado looks set to be a member of the next wave of talented youngsters in football. Born in Venezuela, the 19-year-old attacker spent the 2018/19 campaign playing football in Argentina, after joining Gimnasia.

The 19-year-old can be yours for just £7 million, and would be a great signing for a 4 star team on Career Mode.

Jonathan David (OVR 74 – POT 87)

Age: 19

Positions: CF, ST, CAM

Club: KAA Gent

Country: Canada

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 83 Sprint Speed, 80 Jumping, 79 Finishing

Value: £9.5 million (Release Clause: £20.1 million)

Wage: £11,000 a week

Across the pond, a young talent has emerged by the name of

Jonathan David, who signed by Belgian side Gent in January 2018. In his first

full season at the club, we saw that his main contribution in terms of output

was his goals, grabbing 12 in under 24 matches.

With a Sprint Speed rating of 83 and other impressive

movement stats, opposition defences will struggle to keep David from causing

trouble. His potential rating of 87 tells us that this player will continue to

improve as the season progresses, making him a valuable member of any Career

mode squad.

Amine Gouiri (OVR 68 – POT 86)

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Club: Lyon

Country: France

Work rate: Medium/Medium

Best stats: 73 Sprint Speed, 71 Acceleration, 71 Agility

Value: £1.7 million (£4.4 million release clause)

Wage: £13,000 a week

You may have heard of Amine Gouiri, with the 19-year-old Frenchman featuring 10 times for Lyon last season.

The young striker uses his acceleration and pace to his advantage and likes to shoot on sight. His future is bright and full of goals. You'd be foolish not to move for him, with a release clause at just £4.4 million.

Myron Boadu (OVR 67 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: AZ Alkmaar

Country: Netherlands

Work rate: High/Medium

Best stats: 84 Acceleration, 82 Sprint Speed, 82 Jumping

Value: £3.3 million (Release clause: £7.1 million)

Wage: £2,000 per week

Boadu’s pace and anticipation are the young Dutchman’s main assets. The forward is also a great finisher in the box with both feet and uses his quick feet, close-control and dribbling on the wing to cause danger to the opposition.

Myron Boadu has the potential to be the biggest breakout

player in this season’s Eredivisie. Can the AZ forward fulfill his promise

after a year out due to injury?

Pietro Pellegri (OVR 67– POT 86)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Monaco

Country: Italy

Work rate: Medium / Medium

Best stats: 73 Sprint Speed, 71 Strength, 70 Positioning

Value: £1.4 million (Release clause: £3.6 million)

Wage: £6,200 per week

Pietro Pellegri is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Monaco and the Italy national under-19 team. Alongside Roma legend Amedeo Amadei, he is the joint-youngest player to appear in Serie A.

For just £3 million, you can claim the young Italian who has 73 sprint speed, 71 strength and 70 positioning.

Roberto

Piccoli (OVR 64 – POT 85)

Age: 18

Positions: ST

Club: Atalanta

Country: Italy

Work rate: Medium / Medium

Best stats: 68 Heading Accuracy, 67 Finishing, 67

Positioning

Value: £927,000 (Release clause: £2.5 million)

Wage: £5,300 per week

Roberto Piccoli, aged only 18, has a strong and imposing physique, and is sharp in front of goal, with 14 goals in 22 games for Atalanta's Primavera side last season.

On FIFA 20, his 68 heading accuracy, 67 finishing and 67 positioning stats will grow, and his 64 overall moves towards a very strong 85 potential.

Julian Alvarez (OVR 67 – POT 85)

Age: 19

Positions: ST

Club: River Plate

Country: Argentina

Work rate: High/Low

Best stats: 80 Balance, 78 Sprint Speed, 77 Agility

Value: £1.5 million (Release clause: £3 million)

Wage: £4,000 a week

Prior to signing for River Plate, Julian Alvarez had trials with Boca Juniors and Real Madrid, and was moved into River Plate's senior squad under manager Marcelo Gallardo during the 2018–19 season - netting his first goal in March.

The youngster looks to be a forward great on the ball, with 80 balance, 78 sprint speed and 77 agility.

All Wonderkid STs above 83 POT

Player Pos Age OVR POT Club Country V W João Félix CF ST 19 80 93 Atl. Madrid Portugal £25.2m £34k M. Kean ST 19 76 89 Everton Italy £13.1m £39k M. Greenwood CF RM ST 17 67 87 Man Utd England £1.4m £6k J. David CF ST CAM 19 74 87 Gent Canada £9.5m £11k J. Hurtado ST 19 70 86 Buenos Aires Venezuela £3.5m £7k A. Gouiri ST 19 68 86 Lyon France £1.7m £13k M. Boadu ST 18 70 86 AZ Alkmaar Netherlands £3.3m £2k P. Pellegri ST 18 67 86 Monaco Italy £1.4m £5k R. Piccoli ST 18 64 85 Atalanta Italy £927k £4k J. Álvarez ST 19 67 85 River Plate Argentina £1.5m £4k T. Parrott ST 17 64 85 Spurs Ireland £900k £3k A. Kutucu ST CF RW 19 68 85 Schalke Turkey £1.7m £7k J. Carranza ST 19 67 85 Atl. Banfield Argentina £1.5m £3k J. Arp ST LM 19 67 85 Bayern Munich Germany £1.5m £14k E. Håland ST 18 73 85 RB Salzburg Norway £5.9m £11k E. Simms ST 18 64 84 Everton England £855k £6k A. Idah ST 18 63 84 Norwich Ireland £765k £4k I. Openda ST LW 19 70 84 Brugge Belgium £3.5m £7k J. Sargent ST RW 19 67 84 W. Bremen USA £1.5m £5k T. Weah ST LM 19 69 84 Lille USA £2m £9k W. Geubbels ST 17 64 84 Monaco France £810k £2k Abel Ruiz ST LW 19 68 84 Barcelona Spain £1.7m £25k R. Brewster ST 19 64 84 Liverpool England £878k £9k

