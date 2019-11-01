FIFA 20 Career Mode: Top 10 Wonderkid Strikers (ST & CF) to buy - Joao Felix, Kean & more

The only adage says you are only as good as your strikers, so make sure you plan ahead on FIFA 20 Career Mode.
In this piece we look at the best wonderkid strikers featuring in FIFA 20's Career Mode – these players are aged between 16-19 at the start of your managerial journey and have the highest potentials of teenagers on the game.
Note that these players can outgrow their potentials if they consistently put in excellent performances, and if club morale stays at good level by completing objectives.
Joao Felix (OVR 80 – POT 93)
Age: 19
Positions: CF, ST
Club: Atletico Madrid
Country: Portugal
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 85 Sprint Speed, 83 Agility, 82 Dribbling
Value: £25.2 million (Release clause: £67.4 million)
Wage: £34,000 a week
Considered by Benfica to be one of the most promising
players from their youth ranks, Joao Felix tops our list with a staggering
POT rating of 93 (which is Cristiano Ronaldo’s rating this year, for
comparison).
While operating primarily a centre forward, new £113 million Atletico Madrid man Felix has also been deployed either as a striker, winger or attacking midfielder thanks to his impressive statistics. His 85 Sprint Speed, 84 Positioning, 82 Dribbling and 82 Long Shots are just some of the problems that Felix will cause trouble for opposition defences.
Moise Kean (OVR 76 – POT 89)
Age: 19
Positions: ST
Club: Everton
Country: Italy
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 82 Sprint Speed, 80 Acceleration, 78
Positioning
Value: £13.1 million (Release clause: £33 million)
Wage: £39,000 a week
Moise Kean is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a forward for Premier League club Everton and the Italy national team. He started his career with Juventus in 2016, winning a domestic double in his first season with the club.
The Italy international is yet to score for the Premier League club, but with 82 sprint speed, 80 acceleration and 78 positioning - he will be worth the £33 million move.
Mason Greenwood (OVR 67 – POT 87)
Age: 17
Positions: CF, RM, ST
Club: Manchester United
Country: England
Work rate: Medium/ Medium
Best stats: 76 Acceleration, 76 Sprint Speed, 73 Agility
Value: £1.4 million (Release Clause: £4 million)
Wage: £6,000 a week
Right now, the 17-year-old Mason Greenwood is one of the few
rays of light in a troubled start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer,
and may be one of United’s only strikers fit enough to start against Arsenal.
READ MORE: FIFA 20 Review: New levels of customisation & the birth of Volta get the franchise back on tack
Greenwood’s most impressive stats are his acceleration,
sprint speed and agility, though he is also known for playing well off the
shoulder of defenders and attempting long runs. His potential upside of 87
makes Greenwood one of the most valuable youngsters in FIFA this year.
Jan Hurtado (OVR 70 – POT 86)
Age: 19
Positions: ST
Club: Buenos Aires (Boca Juniors)
Country: Venezuela
Work rate: High/Low
Best stats: 85 Acceleration, 81 Sprint Speed, 76 Penalties
Value: £ 3.5 million (£7 million release clause)
Wage: £7,000 a week
Jan Hurtado looks set to be a member of the next wave of talented youngsters in football. Born in Venezuela, the 19-year-old attacker spent the 2018/19 campaign playing football in Argentina, after joining Gimnasia.
The 19-year-old can be yours for just £7 million, and would be a great signing for a 4 star team on Career Mode.
Jonathan David (OVR 74 – POT 87)
Age: 19
Positions: CF, ST, CAM
Club: KAA Gent
Country: Canada
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 83 Sprint Speed, 80 Jumping, 79 Finishing
Value: £9.5 million (Release Clause: £20.1 million)
Wage: £11,000 a week
Across the pond, a young talent has emerged by the name of
Jonathan David, who signed by Belgian side Gent in January 2018. In his first
full season at the club, we saw that his main contribution in terms of output
was his goals, grabbing 12 in under 24 matches.
With a Sprint Speed rating of 83 and other impressive
movement stats, opposition defences will struggle to keep David from causing
trouble. His potential rating of 87 tells us that this player will continue to
improve as the season progresses, making him a valuable member of any Career
mode squad.
Amine Gouiri (OVR 68 – POT 86)
Age: 19
Positions: ST
Club: Lyon
Country: France
Work rate: Medium/Medium
Best stats: 73 Sprint Speed, 71 Acceleration, 71 Agility
Value: £1.7 million (£4.4 million release clause)
Wage: £13,000 a week
You may have heard of Amine Gouiri, with the 19-year-old Frenchman featuring 10 times for Lyon last season.
READ MORE: All the best wonderkid CAMs to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode
The young striker uses his acceleration and pace to his advantage and likes to shoot on sight. His future is bright and full of goals. You'd be foolish not to move for him, with a release clause at just £4.4 million.
Myron Boadu (OVR 67 – POT 85)
Age: 18
Positions: ST
Club: AZ Alkmaar
Country: Netherlands
Work rate: High/Medium
Best stats: 84 Acceleration, 82 Sprint Speed, 82 Jumping
Value: £3.3 million (Release clause: £7.1 million)
Wage: £2,000 per week
Boadu’s pace and anticipation are the young Dutchman’s main assets. The forward is also a great finisher in the box with both feet and uses his quick feet, close-control and dribbling on the wing to cause danger to the opposition.
Myron Boadu has the potential to be the biggest breakout
player in this season’s Eredivisie. Can the AZ forward fulfill his promise
after a year out due to injury?
Pietro Pellegri (OVR 67– POT 86)
Age: 18
Positions: ST
Club: Monaco
Country: Italy
Work rate: Medium / Medium
Best stats: 73 Sprint Speed, 71 Strength, 70 Positioning
Value: £1.4 million (Release clause: £3.6 million)
Wage: £6,200 per week
Pietro Pellegri is an Italian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Monaco and the Italy national under-19 team. Alongside Roma legend Amedeo Amadei, he is the joint-youngest player to appear in Serie A.
For just £3 million, you can claim the young Italian who has 73 sprint speed, 71 strength and 70 positioning.
Roberto
Piccoli (OVR 64 – POT 85)
Age: 18
Positions: ST
Club: Atalanta
Country: Italy
Work rate: Medium / Medium
Best stats: 68 Heading Accuracy, 67 Finishing, 67
Positioning
Value: £927,000 (Release clause: £2.5 million)
Wage: £5,300 per week
Roberto Piccoli, aged only 18, has a strong and imposing physique, and is sharp in front of goal, with 14 goals in 22 games for Atalanta's Primavera side last season.
READ MORE: All the best wonderkid left backs (LB & LWB) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode
On FIFA 20, his 68 heading accuracy, 67 finishing and 67 positioning stats will grow, and his 64 overall moves towards a very strong 85 potential.
Julian Alvarez (OVR 67 – POT 85)
Age: 19
Positions: ST
Club: River Plate
Country: Argentina
Work rate: High/Low
Best stats: 80 Balance, 78 Sprint Speed, 77 Agility
Value: £1.5 million (Release clause: £3 million)
Wage: £4,000 a week
Prior to signing for River Plate, Julian Alvarez had trials with Boca Juniors and Real Madrid, and was moved into River Plate's senior squad under manager Marcelo Gallardo during the 2018–19 season - netting his first goal in March.
The youngster looks to be a forward great on the ball, with 80 balance, 78 sprint speed and 77 agility.
READ MORE: All the best young right wingers (RW & RM) to sign on FIFA 20 Career Mode
All Wonderkid STs above 83 POT
|Player
|Pos
|Age
|OVR
|POT
|Club
|Country
|V
|W
|João Félix
|CF ST
|19
|80
|93
|Atl. Madrid
|Portugal
|£25.2m
|£34k
|M. Kean
|ST
|19
|76
|89
|Everton
|Italy
|£13.1m
|£39k
|M. Greenwood
|CF RM ST
|17
|67
|87
|Man Utd
|England
|£1.4m
|£6k
|J. David
|CF ST CAM
|19
|74
|87
|Gent
|Canada
|£9.5m
|£11k
|J. Hurtado
|ST
|19
|70
|86
|Buenos Aires
|Venezuela
|£3.5m
|£7k
|A. Gouiri
|ST
|19
|68
|86
|Lyon
|France
|£1.7m
|£13k
|M. Boadu
|ST
|18
|70
|86
|AZ Alkmaar
|Netherlands
|£3.3m
|£2k
|P. Pellegri
|ST
|18
|67
|86
|Monaco
|Italy
|£1.4m
|£5k
|R. Piccoli
|ST
|18
|64
|85
|Atalanta
|Italy
|£927k
|£4k
|J. Álvarez
|ST
|19
|67
|85
|River Plate
|Argentina
|£1.5m
|£4k
|T. Parrott
|ST
|17
|64
|85
|Spurs
|Ireland
|£900k
|£3k
|A. Kutucu
|ST CF RW
|19
|68
|85
|Schalke
|Turkey
|£1.7m
|£7k
|J. Carranza
|ST
|19
|67
|85
|Atl. Banfield
|Argentina
|£1.5m
|£3k
|J. Arp
|ST LM
|19
|67
|85
|Bayern Munich
|Germany
|£1.5m
|£14k
|E. Håland
|ST
|18
|73
|85
|RB Salzburg
|Norway
|£5.9m
|£11k
|E. Simms
|ST
|18
|64
|84
|Everton
|England
|£855k
|£6k
|A. Idah
|ST
|18
|63
|84
|Norwich
|Ireland
|£765k
|£4k
|I. Openda
|ST LW
|19
|70
|84
|Brugge
|Belgium
|£3.5m
|£7k
|J. Sargent
|ST RW
|19
|67
|84
|W. Bremen
|USA
|£1.5m
|£5k
|T. Weah
|ST LM
|19
|69
|84
|Lille
|USA
|£2m
|£9k
|W. Geubbels
|ST
|17
|64
|84
|Monaco
|France
|£810k
|£2k
|Abel Ruiz
|ST LW
|19
|68
|84
|Barcelona
|Spain
|£1.7m
|£25k
|R. Brewster
|ST
|19
|64
|84
|Liverpool
|England
|£878k
|£9k
READ MORE: RealOpinions - the balance between FIFA 20's defence & attack is ALL WRONG