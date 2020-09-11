header decal
FIFA 21

11 Sep 2020

*UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Bayern – Lewandowski, Sane, Gnabry & more

Germany’s top club look set for another title, but how will it affect their ratings next season?

After an incredible treble winning season, how do Bayern shape up on FIFA 21?

Check out Bayern's top players on FIFA 21 below.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

lewandowski FIFA 21

Lethal.

Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski has been on fire this season and is deserving of his +2 upgrade.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

Neuer FIFA 21 1

An ever-present in the Bayern goal this season.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showed his class in the latter stages of the Champions League as Bayern went on to lift the trophy in Lisbon.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

Kimmich FIFA 21

The versatile German is a key player in Bayern’s midfield.

Joshua Kimmich has excelled in a central midfield role this season and now ranks among the best midfielders on FIFA 21.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

Muller 379x500 1

A superb season behind the striker.

Thomas Muller has provided 20 goals for his teammates this
season, breaking the Bundesliga assists record in the process.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 85)

Gnabry FIFA 21 379x500 1

Once deemed not good enough at West Brom.

How times have changed for Serge Gnabry. An upgrade to his OVR from FIFA 20, although his Pace has dropped significantly. Strange.

Thiago (OVR 85)

Thiago Alcantara FIFA 21 1

A true artist in midfield.

Thiago is a classy performer with immaculate technique,
although he is no longer at the peak of his powers.

Leroy Sane (OVR 85)

Sane FIFA 21

Bayern's new summer signing.

Speed merchant Leroy Sane will hope to rediscover his best form after missing the majority of the season through injury.

