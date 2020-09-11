UPDATED* FIFA 21 Ratings: Bayern – Lewandowski, Sane, Gnabry & more

After an incredible treble winning season, how do Bayern shape up on FIFA 21?

Check out Bayern's top players on FIFA 21 below.

Robert Lewandowski (OVR 91)

Lethal.

Polish hitman Robert Lewandowski has been on fire this season and is deserving of his +2 upgrade.

Manuel Neuer (OVR 89)

An ever-present in the Bayern goal this season.

German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer showed his class in the latter stages of the Champions League as Bayern went on to lift the trophy in Lisbon.

Joshua Kimmich (OVR 88)

The versatile German is a key player in Bayern’s midfield.

Joshua Kimmich has excelled in a central midfield role this season and now ranks among the best midfielders on FIFA 21.

Thomas Muller (OVR 86)

A superb season behind the striker.

Thomas Muller has provided 20 goals for his teammates this

season, breaking the Bundesliga assists record in the process.

Serge Gnabry (OVR 85)

Once deemed not good enough at West Brom.

How times have changed for Serge Gnabry. An upgrade to his OVR from FIFA 20, although his Pace has dropped significantly. Strange.

Thiago (OVR 85)

A true artist in midfield.

Thiago is a classy performer with immaculate technique,

although he is no longer at the peak of his powers.

Leroy Sane (OVR 85)

Bayern's new summer signing.

Speed merchant Leroy Sane will hope to rediscover his best form after missing the majority of the season through injury.

