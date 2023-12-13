FC 24: Is Micah Hamilton in the game after Man City debut?

Not a bad way to mark your first senior start...

FC 24 is just over two months old now, and despite a rocky start, recent Title Updates are moving it in the right direction.

As a result, players can finally enjoy the game, with many deep into their Ultimate Team journeys and Career Mode saves.

Speaking of Career Mode, EA's rebranded football title is home to some of the best and most exciting talents out there, and here at RealSport101, we like to keep an eye out for those who are new or have unfairly slipped under the radar.

Micah Hamilton certainly fits into both of those categories, and in this article, we'll take a closer look at his profile and whether or not he's in FC 24. So, without further ado, let's get to it!

Who is Micah Hamilton?

Unless you are a Manchester City fan, Micah Hamilton won't be a familiar name to many. Saying that, even a few City fans hadn't heard of him either!

That all changed last night, however, as Hamilton scored on his senior Man City and UEFA Champions League debut against Red Star Belgrade after being named in the Starting XI by Pep Guardiola.

Hamilton found the roof of the net with a lovely finish to give his side the lead in the 18th minute, before winning a penalty in the second half. Praising the youngster's performance after the match, Guardiola said: "What a goal and what a game."

Described as a "skilful winger" who has progressed through City's academy ranks with "great distinction" since joining as an Under-9, Hamilton possesses "blistering pace" and "impressive versatility", according to the official Man City website.

The 20-year-old, who can also operate as an attacking midfielder, has made 11 appearances for the U23s so far this season, providing six goals in the process, highlighting just how influential he can be when it comes to creating chances.

Is Micah Hamilton in FC 24?

Unfortunately, Hamilton is not playable in FC 24. It's not known why the England youth international isn't in the game, as he is over 17 and eligible to feature.

Despite his absence, it won't be a surprise to see Hamilton added to the game in a future Squad Update following his standout debut for The Citizens.

Hamilton started alongside Oscar Bobb, who joined City as a scholar in 2019. Unlike Hamilton, Bobb is in FC 24 and comes with a 66 rating, so there is still a young talent to develop should you wish to use him in Career Mode.

