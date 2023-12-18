How to Claim FREE UCL Ultimate Team Items

More freebies, anyone?

As we approach the three-month mark since FC 24 was released, it's good to know that the game is in a relatively good place following a difficult launch.

Thanks to recent Title Updates, players around the world continue to enjoy plenty of Ultimate Team content, in particular, with new promos, SBCs, and evolutions dropping day after day.

As a result, UT users will no doubt be spending a lot of coins, but EA has been giving away a fair amount of freebies to soften the blow, and now players can earn some exclusive UEFA Champions League Items to add to their Squads for absolutely nothing!

How to get FREE UCL Ultimate Team items

With new promos and SBCs constantly dropping in FC 24, it may feel as if your Ultimate Team coins are quickly diminishing. Despite this, EA has thrown in several freebies along the way, and even more are available now!

click to enlarge Credit: UEFA/EA SPORTS UCL Ultimate Team Kit

According to the official UEFA Champions League website, FC 24 players can claim the new UCL Glory kit, as well as a range of UEFA Champions League-branded stadium items.

All you have to do is visit the UCL Glory page, select your chosen console and region, and register or log in to claim an in-game redemption code. It's added that entrants will receive a unique in-game download code and step-by-step instructions on how to redeem the kit.

A limited number of physical UCL Glory shirts will also be up for grabs, so your Ultimate Team players may not be the only ones wearing them! It's important to note that the campaign is only open to participants aged 18 and over.

In addition to the free UCL items, players have the chance to claim one of Federico Chiesa, Ousmane Dembele, Jack Grealish, Alvaro Morata, Virgil van Dijk, and Florian Wirtz as part of the EURO 2024 update coming to FC 24 next year.

All you need to do is play the game before 16 January, and one of the above stars will become yours!

