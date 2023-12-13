Two FREE Packs coming to Ultimate Team

Freebies, freebies, and more freebies!

FC 24 may have been out for the last two months, but EA is making sure the game remains fresh as they continue to drop new content every single day.

From the Ultimate Dynasties promo to recently added SBCs and Evolutions, there's something for every Ultimate Team user to enjoy.

With so much on offer, however, a player's UT coin balance can take quite the hit, but fortunately, EA recognises this and has a solution to soften the blow.

That's because even more freebies are on the way, following in the footsteps of a free Erling Haaland card, Euro 2024 player card, and an Untradeable Jumbo Rare Players Pack.

Free packs coming to UT!

According to several reputable FC 24 leakers and news pages on social media, two free packs are coming to Ultimate Team.

click to enlarge Ultimate Team

One of the releases is reportedly an 85+ Campaign pack, while the other is said to be an 84+ Campaign pack.

The 85+ Campaign pack can be earned by playing Ultimate Team for at least 30 days. In return, players will receive 2x 85+ Trailblazers, Centurions, Thunderstruck, FC Pro, or Triple Threat cards, 85x rare golds, and 1x 87+, @FUT24News reports.

Meanwhile, @UTSources claims the 84+ Campaign pack, otherwise known as Welcome To The Team Pack, will include 1x 84+ Trailblazer, Centurions, Triple Threat, FC Pro Live, or Thunderstruck player, and 12 Rare golds with 1x 85+. This pack can be earned by playing Ultimate Team for at least three days.

It's not known when these free packs will be making their way into FC 24 Ultimate Team, but with leaks starting to emerge, they don't appear to be far away.

As ever with freebies in FC 24, you will be able to find and claim them via the Ultimate Team store after entering the mode. New items are highlighted with a red symbol and number under the store tab, which confirms their availability.

