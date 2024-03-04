FC 25: Will the game have the new Champions League format?

The future of football has changed!

04 Mar 2024 5:18 PM +00:00

The UEFA Champions League is a prestigious tournament, featuring only the best clubs in the whole of Europe, as every one of them fights for the chance of lifting the iconic silver trophy.

Next season, however, will be completely different, with a massive change in the format of the tournament along with its sister competitions of the Europa League, and Europa Conference League.

With a lot to expect from next season's European competitions, we anticipate EA to follow suit, and keep up with the ever-changing game of football, and we will discuss whether this new format will be featured in FC 25!

FC 25 new Champions League format

UEFA is changing football as we know it, and whether we like it or not, the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League format is set to change as of next season!

That being said there is a lot to digest, but with talks of this reshaping taking place for years, EA should be on the ball when it comes to their next edition of EA FC.

First, we will go through the new Champions League format, in the simplest way possible, and then discuss whether it will feature in FC 25, like it does with a certain Football Manager 24.

New Champions League Group stage

Say goodbye to group stages with four teams in and say hello to a brand-new format that is set to create and bring in a League Phase for the first time ever.

The 32 teams in the competition will be ramped up to 36, with teams facing eight different opponents respectively.

click to enlarge Mikel Arteta Champions League Career Mode

Each team will be picked from four different pots, depending on where they finish in the 23/24 season, and will each play four home games and four matches away.

The League Phase is split into three categories, 1-8, 9-24, and 25-36.

Positions 1-8 in the Champions League will automatically qualify for the Round of 16, whilst teams in places 9-24 will be drawn against one another in a Knockout Play-off round.

The format will then continue as the tradition in the knockout stages, with a winner being determined in a one-leg final.

Will FC 25 have the new format?

Football is an ever-changing game, and EA has a lot of work to do preparing for FC 25, with this new European competition format being announced.

With around half a year to add this into the game, this late format change might not be enough time for EA to add the new format into FC 25 from launch and instead, we could see the new league phase added in a title update at a later date, but fans know that those things take time, especially considering Luton's Kenilworth Road is still nowhere to be seen!

We expect FC 25 to be the best edition of any football game yet, and the newest format to be implemented within the game, like it is in FM24.

This means there will be extra European places up for grabs in Career Mode, and you could go on a terrific run in any of the European competitions with this new league format.

You will also need squad depth more than ever with this format change, with more games to play, and stiffer competition to face!

Will we see the new Champions League format in FC 25, and what are your thoughts on this new league system? Let us know in the comments below!

