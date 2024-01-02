FC 24: How to complete Winter Wildcards Icon Keane SBC - Costs & Solutions

Scare your opponents with this player!

2024 is here and EA is continuing to release a bunch of content for FC 24 Ultimate Team players to get stuck into!

With the Winter Wildcards promo reaching its final week, EA has just released one of the final SBCs for the promo, with Manchester United legend Roy Keane being added as a Winter Wildcard SBC.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for this Squad Building Challenge so that you can add Winter Wildcards Icon Keane to your Ultimate Team.

Winter Wildcards Icon Keane SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just released the latest Winter Wildcards SBC with former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane being made available for all players to complete.

The Irishman has been given a mega card, and is now an 88-rated left-back, with some incredible stats including 82 pace, 84 passing, 82 dribbling, 85 defending, and 86 physical!

click to enlarge + 7 Winter Wildcards Icon Keane

Keane also has the Slide Tackle PlayStyle+, which is very fitting and can also play at LWB, CM, and LM.

Chemistry for Icons isn't an issue in FC 24, and Winter Wildcards Icon Keane will gain full chemistry in any team, whilst also giving a boost to every one of his teammates.

Now that you know the type of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to the Winter Wildcards Icon Roy Keane SBC!

Born Legend

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Born Legend

Reward:

Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Rare Players: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Exactly 11 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Rising Star

Reward:

Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements:

Player Quality: Exactly Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 On a Loan

Reward:

Winter Wildcards Icon Loan Keane (5 Games)

Keano

Requirements:

Manchester United Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Keano

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 League Legend

Reward:

Premium Electrum Players Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Top-notch

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add 88-rated Winter Wildcards Icon Roy Keane to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC should set you back around 182k coins!

