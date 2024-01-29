FC 24: Wing Wizard Evolutions Guide

Upgrade your winger now!

Team of the Year is in full swing, with both the Men's and Women's teams, TOTY Honourable Mentions, and the TOTY Icons all in packs now!

Evolutions have been a huge hit since their debut in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and EA has dropped a brand-new Evolution as part of the Team of the Year promo.

Together we will go through the complete guide to the Wing Wizard Evolution so that you can upgrade your winger in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Wing Wizard Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 75k coins or 350 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Wing Wizard Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every winger in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Wing Wizard Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 87

Physical: Max. 85

Position: LW

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 3 Wing Wizard Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Wing Wizard Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Wing Wizard Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Lauren Hemp, or Heung-Min Son, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Raheem Sterling (Chelsea - 85 OVR)

The first player we suggest for the Wing Wizard Evolution is English winger Raheem Sterling and his 85-rated TOTW item. Sterling upgrades to an 89 OVR returning to his old Manchester City self, and has insane stats including 90 pace, 86 shooting, 83 passing, and 91 dribbling once he evolves.

Estefania Banini (Atletico Madrid - 85 OVR)

For those who completed the Squad Foundations Banini SBC at the start of FC 24, we recommend using her card in the Wing Wizard Evolution. Banini has awesome stats and once evolved they include 85 pace, 90 shooting, 91 passing, and 92 dribbling, which is TOTY level. Banini can also play at LW or CM.

Carlos Vela (LAFC - 85 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Wing Wizard Evolution is Mexican winger Carlos Vela who has had several incredible TOTS cards in previous FIFAs. Upgrade his 85-rated Radioactive item with this EVO, and Vela increases to 89 OVR, with 88 pace, 86 shooting, 86 passing, 91 dribbling, and he can also play anywhere across the front line.

How to complete the Wing Wizard Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by four OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Wing Wizard Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +4

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +4

PlayStyle: Trivela

click to enlarge + 3 Wing Wizard Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score a Trivela goal using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Physical: +3

PlayStyle+: Rapid

click to enlarge + 3 Wing Wizard Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Wing Wizard Evolution, and upgraded your player by four OVRs!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.