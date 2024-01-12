FC 24: Weak Foot Training Evolutions Guide

Increase that weak foot!

EA has just dropped two new Evolutions into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players are finally able to increase the weak foot and skill moves of some of their favourite players.

In this piece, we will cover the Weak Foot Training Evolution, giving you a complete guide on how to complete it.

Together we will go through the best players to use for this EVO as well as how to complete the challenges, so let's get stuck in!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Weak Foot Training Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every striker in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Weak Foot Training Evolution.

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 89

Shooting: Max. 89

Dribbling: Max. 83

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

Weak Foot: Max. 4*

Position: ST

click to enlarge + 3 Weak Foot Training Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Weak Foot Training Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Weak Foot Training Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Harry Kane, or Rachel Daly, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor - 84 OVR)

Our first pick for the Weak Foot Training Evolution is Croatian winger Mislav Orsic. The Trabzonspor man can play in numerous positions including, LW, LM, and ST, and once evolved his weak foot increases to 5*! He also upgrades to an 87 OVR player, with 88 pace, 90 shooting, 84 passing, and 89 dribbling, and you can find his card for FREE in the Objectives.

Cristina Martin-Prieto (Sevilla - 84 OVR)

This suggestion is quite a rogue shout, but we feel like Cristina Martin-Prieto needed to be mentioned in the Weak Foot Training Evolutions guide. She is another Squad Foundations player like Orsic and can be completed for free via Objectives. Once evolved, the Spanish striker increases to an 87 OVR with 80 pace, 88 shooting, 80 passing, 89 dribbling, and an insane 94 physical.

Romelu Lukaku (Roma - 84 OVR)

Our final choice for this Evolution is Roma striker Romelu Lukaku, who increases to a 5* weak foot player in this EVO. Once evolved, the Belgian striker increases to an 87 OVR player with some great stats including, 83 pace, 87 shooting, 84 dribbling, and 85 physical. This isn't the greatest choice for this EVO, but still could be good for a Roma squad or Chelsea/Man United past and present team.

How to complete the Weak Foot Training Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Weak Foot Training Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +3

Passing: +4

Dribbling: +3

PlayStyle: Press Proven

click to enlarge + 3 Weak Foot Training Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Dribbling: +4

Pace: +3

Physical: +3

Weak Foot: +1*

PlayStyle: Quick Step

click to enlarge + 3 Weak Foot Training Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Weak Foot Training Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.