FC 24: Weak Foot Peak Evolutions Guide

Weak foot, no problem.

15 Mar 2024 6:50 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday is here, and EA has gone all out on celebrations for the 15th birthday of the beloved Ultimate Team game mode!

The online mode has had some huge updates this week, with plenty of new celebrations and game faces within the game, and EA has also released a bunch of new content into Ultimate Team with some insane players in packs, and available via SBC.

Another feature in FC 24 Ultimate Team is Evolutions, which are new to the game this year, EA has added two new EVOs to Ultimate Team, and in this piece, we will give you a complete guide to the Weak Foot Peak Evolution.

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Weak Foot Peak Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Weak Foot Peak Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 85

Defending: Max. 89

Defending: Min. 60

Physical: Max. 86

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 1

click to enlarge + 3 Weak Foot Peak Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Weak Foot Peak Evolution

Here we will give you two options on who you can use in the Weak Foot Peak Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Harry Kane or Joshua Kimmich, for example. Let's see the two players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan - 85 OVR)

Our first pick for the Weak Foot Peak Evolution is AC Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek and his 85-rated Team of the Week item. For those who missed out on RLCs Thunderstruck item, then this EVO is for you, as the English midfielder increases to a 90 OVR, which is almost part of the 'Gullit Gang.' Loftus-Cheek has 79 pace, 80 shooting, 88 passing, 89 dribbling, 80 defending, and 86 physical, once evolved.

Saul (Atletico Madrid - 85 OVR)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul is a second suggestion for the Weak Foot Peak Evolution, and we suggest using his 85-rated TOTW card also. Similarly to Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul increases to a 90 OVR with all stats above 80, other than his pace. Once evolved, Saul's stats increase to 79 pace, 83 shooting, 84 passing, 87 dribbling, 85 defending, and 82 physical.

How to complete the Weak Foot Peak Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +5 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Weak Foot Peak Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +2

Defending: +1

Physical: +2

click to enlarge + 3 Weak Foot Peak Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +3

Defending: +1

Weak Foot: +5*

PlayStyle+: Jockey

click to enlarge + 3 Weak Foot Peak Evolution Level 2

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +5 OVRs!

Will you be adding a player from your squad to this Evolution? Let us know in the comments below!

Ultimate Birthday Team 1 Confirmed | Season 5: FC Pro is Live | Spring Title Update Out Now | Showdown Series SBCs | Campaign re-release Cards | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.