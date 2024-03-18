FC 24: Ultimate Team packs cost MORE than the game itself

Somehow EA still surprise us.

18 Mar 2024 1:41 PM +00:00

FC 24 has been a rollercoaster game for many fans this year, with many title updates amending gameplay, and improving the experience for players.

In Ultimate Team, there have been plenty of bugs and glitches keeping EA busy in the very first edition of an EA FC game, with Title Update 11 the latest refurbishment to FC 24, including new face scans, and gameplay changes.

That being said, content has been at an all-time high with plenty of promos releasing into the game mode, and SBCs and Evolutions keeping fans occupied throughout the year, however, as we reach the halfway stage of the game cycle, FC 24 is at its lowest price of the year, so much so that Ultimate Team packs are more expensive than the actual game!

FC 24 is cheaper than packs

Ultimate Team has become a huge money maker for EA in recent years, with the demand for content increasing, and new packs dropping weekly, ensuring that those die-hard UT players can have the best teams possible, which is a sure change from the early days of the game mode, where having a sweaty gold team could've taken you right to the top.

Gone are the days of Seydou Doumbia, and Victor Ibarbo, as high-rated special cards have taken over Ultimate Team, with fans desperate to get their hands on the new meta.

This is where packs have seen a change, with the most expensive pack in Ultimate Team right now, as of 18 March 2024, the Ultimate Birthday Icon Guarantee Pack.

All of the packs included in the image below, are more expensive than FC 24!

click to enlarge + 2 Ultimate Birthday Icon Guarantee Pack

The cost of the most expensive special promo pack will set you back 750k coins in Ultimate Team, or 5,000 FC Points, which is the equivalent of £44.99!

What makes things even crazier, is that FC 24 is currently just £13.99 in the PlayStation Store!

This means you can buy FC 24 three times for the same price as the most expensive pack in the game!

click to enlarge + 2 FC 24 PlayStation Store

With packs continuing to rise in price, and FC 24 its cheapest price so far this year, could we see even more expensive packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Have you bought the 5,000 FC Point pack? Let us know if it was worth it in the comments below!

Ultimate Birthday Icons Out Now | Ultimate Birthday Team 1 Confirmed | Season 5: FC Pro is Live | Spring Title Update Patch Notes | Showdown Series SBCs | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.