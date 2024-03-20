FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Harit SBC - Costs & Solutions

Another 5* skiller!

20 Mar 2024 6:07 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday has taken over FC 24 Ultimate Team with a wide variety of content for players to get stuck into, including opening packs, completing SBCs, and evolving players, and there is still well over a week left of the promo!

EA is celebrating the 15th birthday of Ultimate Team in the best way possible, and there is a new SBC player available now in the game mode!

Marseille's Amine Harit is now an Ultimate Birthday player and redeemable via SBC in Ultimate Team, we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Moroccan to your squad now!

Ultimate Birthday Harit SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Marseille midfielder Amine Harit being given an Ultimate Birthday card as part of the latest promo.

The Moroccan is a tricky player who can play either on the wing or in the attacking midfield position and possesses five-star skill moves.

Harit has been given an impressive Ultimate Birthday card with a huge upgrade to an 88 OVR, and he has great stats to match, including 93 pace, 84 shooting, 86 passing, and an insane 94 dribbling.

click to enlarge + 2 Ultimate Birthday Harit

This new Ultimate Birthday item has also received the Tiki Taka PS+ and the Trickster PS+, making for a fantastically usable player.

If you are wanting to complete this SBC, we think Harit fits perfectly in a team with the latest Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang TOTW card, with UEL TOTGS Jonathan Clauss another great link.

Now that you have all the information you need for Ultimate Birthday Amine Harit, here are the cheapest solutions to add the Moroccan to your Ultimate Team.

Ultimate Birthday Harit SBC Solution

Requirements:

Ligue 1 Uber Eats Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Ultimate Birthday Harit SBC Solution

Once this SBC has been completed you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Amine Harit to your Ultimate Team for around 37k coins, which is a huge bargain in Ultimate Team right now!

Will you be completing this SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

