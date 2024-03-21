FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Grimaldo SBC - Costs & Solutions

What a player!

Ultimate Birthday is in full swing, taking over Ultimate Team as EA celebrates the 15th birthday of its beloved game mode, and they have been busy releasing an insane amount of content into the game for players to complete.

FC 24 players have been kept occupied with all of the content released into Ultimate Team, with Objectives, Evolutions, and SBCs all available in the game, and there is a new player available via the latter.

EA has just added Bayer Leverkusen wingback Alex Grimaldo into Ultimate Team as an Ultimate Birthday player, and with several stacked player items already this year, Grimaldo has just received his best card yet, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add him to your Ultimate Team!

Ultimate Birthday Grimaldo SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new SBC is now out in FC 24 Ultimate Team as part of the Ultimate Birthday promo, and Alex Grimaldo has been given an insane new card!

The Bayer Leverkusen wingback has been one of the most inform players in Europe this season, as have many of his teammates, and EA has given him an incredible Ultimate Birthday item worthy of his performances.

EA has given Grimaldo an 89-rated Ultimate Birthday card with insane stats to match, including 93 pace, 83 shooting, 88 passing, 91 dribbling, 84 defending, and 81 physical.

click to enlarge + 3 Ultimate Birthday Grimaldo

On top of that, the Spaniard has also been given the Incisive Pass and Anticipate PlayStyles+, and he looks extremely overpowered!

Grimaldo is capable of playing in several positions including LWB, LB, and LM, and with a five-star Weak Foot, he will be amazing anywhere on the pitch.

Leverkusen have been dominant on the pitch this season, leading to many of their players receiving special cards in Ultimate Team, so you will be spoilt for choice when it comes to picking teammates for this card.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the Ultimate Birthday Grimaldo SBC!

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Bundesliga

Reward:

Premium Gold Pack

Spain

Requirements:

Spain Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Spain

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

That's it! Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Alex Grimaldo to your Ultimate Team for around 78.6K coins.

Will you be completing the Ultimate Birthday Grimaldo SBC? Let us know in the comments below!

