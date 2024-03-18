FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Cuadrado SBC - Costs & Solutions

The return of a classic!

Ultimate Birthday celebrations are in full swing, as EA celebrates the 15th birthday of their beloved Ultimate Team game mode, with plenty of content to be completed by players in FC 24 right now!

Amongst the frenzy of this promo, EA has dropped packs, players, SBCs, and Evolutions into Ultimate Team, plus much more, and a new SBC has been released including an Ultimate Team superstar.

Inter Milan's Juan Cuadrado has been given an Ultimate Birthday card and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Colombian to your Ultimate Team!

Ultimate Birthday Cuadrado SBC Cheapest Solutions

A new Squad Building Challenge has just dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the Ultimate Birthday promo continuing to give players lots to be excited about.

Inter Milan's Juan Cuadrado is the latest player to receive an Ultimate Birthday card, which is now available via SBC, and it is juiced!

Cuadrado's new card is a blast from the past, and he is now 89-rated with even better stats to match, including 97 pace, 83 shooting, 87 passing, 93 dribbling, 85 defending, and 81 physical.

click to enlarge + 6 Ultimate Birthday Cuadrado

The Colombian has also got five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot on his card, as well as the Slide Tackle and Whipped Pass PlayStyles+.

This player has had some insane Ultimate Team cards in the past, and fans will be hopeful that this new SBC Ultimate Birthday card will live up to its expectations.

That being said, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can add Ultimate Birthday Juan Cuadrado to your Ultimate Team.

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 Serie A

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 6 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

Once you have completed all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add Ultimate Birthday Cuadrado to your team for around 481K coins.

Will you complete the Ultimate Birthday Cuadrado SBC? Let us know in the comments below.

