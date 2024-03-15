FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Coman SBC - Costs & Solutions

Ultimate Birthday has officially begun!

15 Mar 2024 7:11 PM +00:00

Ultimate Birthday has begun, and EA has kicked off things with a bang, by releasing an insane amount of content into Ultimate Team to celebrate the online game mode's 15th birthday!

There are a bunch of players in packs including, Lionel Messi, and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as some Ultimate Birthday Icons, with Ruud Gullit, and Thierry Henry headlining, and EA has even added two new SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team!

In this piece, we will be showing you the cheapest solutions for the Ultimate Birthday Kingsley Coman SBC, so you can add this insane Bayern Munich winger to your Ultimate Team, let's check it out!

Ultimate Birthday Coman SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate Ultimate Birthday and 15 years of Ultimate Team, and this card looks incredible!

Kingsley Coman is now available as an Ultimate Birthday player in Ultimate Team, and he has been given an insanely boosted card with even better stats to match.

The Frenchman is now a 91 OVR Ultimate Birthday player with 94 pace, 88 shooting, 90 passing, and 93 dribbling, as his standout stats.

click to enlarge + 7 Ultimate Birthday Coman

It doesn't stop there, as EA has also given Coman five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot, which is a common theme amongst the Ultimate Birthday players dropped into Team 1.

Coman also has two new PlayStyle+, with Rapid+ and Pinged Pass+ on his Ultimate Birthday item!

This card looks insane, and it is rightfully expensive, with that being said let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can redeem Ultimate Birthday Coman and add him to your Ultimate Team!

Bundesliga

Requirements:

Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Bundesliga

Reward:

Mixed Players Pack

France

Requirements:

France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 France

Reward:

Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Top Form

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Electrum Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Mega Pack

Once you have submitted all six squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to redeem 91-rated Ultimate Birthday Coman and add the French winger to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing you around 775k coins to complete.

Will you be splashing the cash on Ultimate Birthday Coman?

Ultimate Birthday Team 1 Confirmed | Season 5: FC Pro is Live | Spring Title Update Out Now | Showdown Series SBCs | Campaign re-release Cards | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.