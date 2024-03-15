FC 24: How to complete Ultimate Birthday Coman SBC - Costs & Solutions

Ultimate Birthday has begun, and EA has kicked off things with a bang, by releasing an insane amount of content into Ultimate Team to celebrate the online game mode's 15th birthday!
There are a bunch of players in packs including, Lionel Messi, and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as some Ultimate Birthday Icons, with Ruud Gullit, and Thierry Henry headlining, and EA has even added two new SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team!
In this piece, we will be showing you the cheapest solutions for the Ultimate Birthday Kingsley Coman SBC, so you can add this insane Bayern Munich winger to your Ultimate Team, let's check it out!
Ultimate Birthday Coman SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team to celebrate Ultimate Birthday and 15 years of Ultimate Team, and this card looks incredible!
Kingsley Coman is now available as an Ultimate Birthday player in Ultimate Team, and he has been given an insanely boosted card with even better stats to match.
The Frenchman is now a 91 OVR Ultimate Birthday player with 94 pace, 88 shooting, 90 passing, and 93 dribbling, as his standout stats.
It doesn't stop there, as EA has also given Coman five-star skill moves, and a five-star weak foot, which is a common theme amongst the Ultimate Birthday players dropped into Team 1.
Coman also has two new PlayStyle+, with Rapid+ and Pinged Pass+ on his Ultimate Birthday item!
This card looks insane, and it is rightfully expensive, with that being said let's take a look at the cheapest solutions so you can redeem Ultimate Birthday Coman and add him to your Ultimate Team!
Bundesliga
Requirements:
- Bundesliga Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Mixed Players Pack
France
Requirements:
- France Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Gold Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Electrum Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward:
- Mega Pack
Once you have submitted all six squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to redeem 91-rated Ultimate Birthday Coman and add the French winger to your Ultimate Team, with this SBC costing you around 775k coins to complete.
Will you be splashing the cash on Ultimate Birthday Coman?
