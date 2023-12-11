FC 24: How to complete UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC - Costs & Solutions

Get yourself some packs!

Content in FC 24 Ultimate Team has slowed down, after EA let loose over the past few weeks with the Black Friday, Radioactive, and Ultimate Dynasties promos.

With the latter promo still out, EA has made it possible to earn some packs via the new UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC, so let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete it!

UEFA Marquee Matchups SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just dropped the brand-new UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC, as the group stages for both the men's and women's European competition draws to a close!

click to enlarge + 3 UEFA Women's Marquee Matchups SBC

The new Squad Building Challenge requires two separate squads to be submitted, with three packs in return including a Premium Gold Players Pack as the Group Reward!

All the packs received from this SBC are tradeable, so if you manage to pack an insane player, you will be able to sell them on the transfer market.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions to complete this SBC, so let's check it out!

Paris FC v Real Madrid

Requirements:

Paris FC Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Real Madrid CF Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Players from same league: Min. 3 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Gold Players: Min. 5 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Player Quality: Min. Silver in your Starting 11 and Subs

Total Chemistry: Min. 22

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Paris FC v Real Madrid

Reward:

Premium Mixed Players Pack

SL Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Requirements:

Benfica Players: Min 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Frankfurt Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Leagues: Min. 4 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Rare Players: Min. 4 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 75

Total Chemistry: Min. 26

Squad:

click to enlarge + 3 Sl Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary, you will have three new packs to open in your store.

This SBC costs just 7k coins to complete!

Note: You can use players from both the men's and women's teams in the SBC.

FC 24 Makes Impressive Comeback | How to complete Dynasties Kluivert SBC | Title Update 6 Patch Notes | Two Major Issues FC 24 Holiday Update Doesn’t Fix | Midfield Dynasty Evolutions Guide | Ultimate Dynasties Promo Out Now

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.