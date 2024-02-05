FC 24: How to complete UCL Hero Tevez SBC - Costs & Solutions

One of the best SBCs so far?

FC 24 Ultimate Team content continues to drop every day, with RTTF now live and TOTW 21 on its way.

Fans are hoping EA will raise the expectations over the coming days and weeks after being let down by what turned out to be a rather underwhelming TOTY promo, but with new packs, Objectives, Evolutions and SBCs emerging all the time, there's lots to look forward to.

Speaking of Squad Building Challenges, EA has just dropped a brand-new UCL Hero card, with Carlos Tevez receiving an SBC. The former player-turned-manager is now available for all players to complete in Ultimate Team, so without further ado, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to complete the UCL Hero Tevez SBC!

UCL Hero Tevez SBC cheapest solutions

EA has just added a brand-new SBC to Ultimate Team, making UCL Hero Tevez available for all players to earn!

click to enlarge + 8 UCL Hero Tevez

UCL Heroes were released into packs in December last year, giving those who didn't receive the FC 24 pre-order bonus a chance to get their hands on one.

The Heroes, who have been reimagined by Marvel as comic book heroes and heroines, were celebrated with both a base and UEFA Champions League version card for how they performed domestically and continentally.

EA has now decided to include UCL Hero Tevez as part of an SBC, which means all players can add the 90-rated Argentinian legend to their Ultimate Team. Tevez comes with some insane stats, including 91 shooting, 91 physical, 89 dribbling, 88 pace, and 83 passing. The forward, who scored 291 goals at club level, also has five-star skill moves and the Technical PlayStyle+.

Now that you know what card is on offer, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions to the SBC, so you can add an incredible new striker to your Ultimate Team!

Argentina

Requirements:

Argentina Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Argentina

Reward:

Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 Top Form

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 8 89-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all the squads required for the UCL Hero Tevez SBC, you can add his card to your Ultimate Team squad!

This SBC will cost you around 1.27M coins to complete.

