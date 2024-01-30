FC 24 Title Update 8 Out NOW

Another one?!

It probably doesn't get much more EA than releasing a second Title Update for FC 24 just over a week since the last one, but here we are.

That's often been the trend since the game launched back in September last year, with a number of bugs and gameplay issues being addressed across several patches in recent months. However, it's appeared to be a case of one step forward and two steps back so far, as more problems seemingly appear after each update, with Career Mode in a particularly bad state.

Nevertheless, EA continues to take feedback onboard to make the FC 24 experience enjoyable for all, and has taken the next steps to achieve just that by releasing Title Update 8 on all platforms!

As was often the case with FIFA, FC 24 has and will continue to receive regular Title Updates until FC 25 comes along later this year.

While it's usually a relief to see a Title Update pop up on your console, it's a sight FC 24 players have become all too familiar with, which tells you everything you need to know.

Title Updates tend to be focused on fixes for bugs and glitches in the game, while separate Squad Updates introduce new or updated face scans, and we will see both of these reflected in the latest update.

Title Update 8 is the second one of 2024 and is considerably smaller than number 7, but still contains some important changes across a number of modes, so let's take a look at all of the confirmed Patch Notes!

Ultimate Team

Addressed the following issues:

Help information could have unintentionally displayed without being prompted during SBCs.

Some Squad Foundation Player Item visuals did not display correctly during Pack openings.

In a rare scenario, the EA connect button callout did not display.

Gameplay

Made the following change:

Improved ball trajectory consistency when successfully performing a Chip Shot.

Volta Football

Addressed the following issues:

In rare instances, the scoreboard stopped updating correctly.

Career Mode

Addressed the following issues:

The player Bio screen could have displayed an incorrect badge.

When creating a club in a Manager career, some kits were unavailable.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following changes:

Updated some kits, badges, boots, and star heads.

Addressed the following issues:

Addressed instances of placeholder text.

In some stadiums, a Manager could have been located outside of the technical area.

Some team kit colours were not displayed correctly on the match scoreboard.

Addressed instances of stability issues that could have occurred.

Is this a good Title Update for FC 24? Be sure to let us know!

