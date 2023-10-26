FC 24: Trailblazer Centre Back Evolutions guide

The beginning of FC 24 has been a fun-filled adventure, with tons of content released daily!

The latest Evolution to drop into FC 24 is the Trailblazer Centre Back EVO, which allows you to upgrade a CB by +8 OVRs, making them a beast in defence. Together we will go through a complete guide including the best players to use, and how to complete the Evolution, so let's get stuck in!

Trailblazer Centre Back Evolutions guide

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players, and the latest set of EVOs have just dropped into the game!

Trailblazer Centre Back gives Ultimate Team players a chance to upgrade a CB by eight OVRs, turning them from average defenders into top-quality ones.

To make things even better, this Evolution is FREE, so won't cost you a penny, compared to the Trailblazer Interceptor, and Trailblazer Striker Evolutions.

Each EVO has a set of requirements that your player needs to fit in, so let's take a look at what the requirements are for the Trailblazer Centre Back Evolution!

Player Requirements

Every Evolution in FC 24 Ultimate Team has a set of player requirements, meaning if you want to evolve a player they must not exceed the stats below, so not every CB can be used in the game. Whether you are choosing one of the favourite players from your club, or want to try a new meta player, make sure you pick wisely, as once you have picked your EVO player, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements for the Trailblazer Centre Back Evolutions:

Overall: Max. 77

Pace: Max. 72

Dribbling: Max. 70

Defending: Max. 80

Physical: Max. 78

Position: CB

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazer Centre Back Requirements

Best Players for Trailblazer Centre Back Evolutions

Now that you know the requirements, let's take a look at four players who we believe to be the best options when completing the Trailblazer Centre Back Evolutions. The player has to meet the requirements above, so you are unable to use the likes of Micky van de Ven, or Maxence Lacroix as they are above the OVR threshold, and have way too much pace. Let's see which players we have chosen:

Levi Colwill (Chelsea - 74 OVR)

Levi Colwill is easily one of the best CBs to use in this Evolution, with incredible links and an upgrade worth talking about. Getting your hands on Colwill may be the main issue as he is extinct on the transfer market, however, if you do have the player in your club, his pace, defending, and physical all hit 80+ once evolved!

Niklas Stark (Werder Bremen - 74 OVR)

Niklas Stark is another great option and evolves similarly to Levi Colwill. If you are running a Bundesliga squad, then Stark is your man. Once evolved, the German CB has 80 pace, 83 defending, and 86 physical, so he is well worth evolving.

Unai Nunez (Celta Vigo - 77 OVR)

Unai Nunez turns into an 85-rated CB following this Evolution, and looks insane! The Spanish CB has great links to other La Liga players and gets a great stats upgrade too. He goes up to 77 pace, 86 defending, and 88 physical, making him one of the best La Liga defenders in the game. He's a great alternative for Militao or Araujo.

Thilo Kehrer (West Ham - 76 OVR)

Thilo Kehrer has a solid Non-Rare Gold card and a +8 upgrade only makes him better! The German CB can link with other fellow players from his nation as well as players from the Premier League. Once evolved, Kehrer has 79 pace, 74 passing, and dribbling, and 85 defending, and physical, making him an incredibly well-rounded CB.

How to complete Trailblazer Centre Back Evolutions

Now that you have decided on which player you want to use in the Trailblazer Centre Back Evolution, let's take a look at what you need to do to upgrade your card!

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +4

Dribbling: +5

Defending: +2

Physical: +5

PlayStyle: Power Header

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazer Centre Back Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +5

Defending: +2

Physical: +5

PlayStyle: Aerial

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazer Centre Back Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 1 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: Evo Lounge using your active EVO player in game.

click to enlarge + 4 Trailblazer Centre Back Level 3

There we have it, once you have completed all the challenges, you will have fully evolved your player by eight OVRs, and they will fit straight into your Ultimate Team defence!

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.