FC 24: Trailblazer Striker Evolutions guide

FC 24 is a month in, and we are getting into the swing of things with two new Evolutions dropping in Ultimate Team!

Evolutions have brought fans so much fun in the early stages of FC 24 Ultimate Team, so without further ado, let's take a look at the Trailblazer Striker Evolution, and give you a complete guide on everything you need to know!

Trailblazer Striker Evolutions guide

Evolutions have been a huge hit in FC 24, and arguably one of the greatest additions to Ultimate Team ever!

Players can evolve their favourite cards into world-beating by transforming their stats and giving them huge upgrades by simply playing matches and completing challenges.

The latest EVO release has given players the chance to turn a striker with a max. OVR of 75, into one of the best in the game by giving them a +11 OVR upgrade to their card. This Evolution will set you back 50k coins, or 1000 FC Points.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the requirements you need to meet to evolve a player with the Trailblazer Striker Evolutions!

Player Requirements

Every Evolution in FC 24 Ultimate Team has a set of player requirements, meaning if you want to evolve a player they must not exceed the stats below, so not every ST can be used in the game. Whether you are choosing one of the favourite players from your club, or want to try a new meta player, make sure you pick wisely, as once you have picked your EVO player, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements for the Trailblazer Striker Evolutions:

Overall: Max. 75

Pace: Max. 85

Shooting: Max. 75

Dribbling: Max. 79

Physical: Max. 80

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 7

Position: ST

Best Players for Trailblazer Striker Evolutions

Now that you know the requirements, let's take a look at four players who we believe to be the best options when completing the Trailblazer Striker Evolutions. The player has to meet the requirements above, so you are unable to use the likes of Ihlas Bebou, or Shiraldo Becker as they are above the OVR threshold, and have way too much pace. Let's see which players we have chosen:

Myron Boadu (AS Monaco - 73 OVR)

Former Future Stars player Myron Boadu is now a Silver Rare in FC 24 and has a solid card that would be awesome if the Silver Lounge still existed. Instead, you can evolve the Dutch striker into a beast by turning him into an 84-rated player. Boadu gets 91 pace, 86 shooting, and 84 dribbling after the Evolution, however, he is selling for max. price at 10k coins!

Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig - 75 OVR)

Benjamin Sesko is another great option for this Evolution, and if you are on of those players who put Timo Werner into the Founders Evolution, then you can now give him the perfect striker partner! Sesko goes up to an 86-rated card after evolving and has 87 pace, shooting, and physical. He is also 6'4 so the perfect size compared to Werner.

Anass Zaroury (Burnley - 74 OVR)

Moroccan LM Anass Zaroury has striker as his secondary position, meaning he fits the mold for this Evolution! Zaroury gets an insane upgrade, giving him 91 pace, 81 shooting, and 86 dribbling. Although his stats aren't the best compared to others, he does he five-star weak foot, and four-star skills, which can make lots of difference.

Josef Martinez (Inter Miami - 75 OVR)

If you are running a squad with Lionel Messi in, then Martinez is a no-brainer. The Ecuadorian striker upgrades to an 86-rated player, with 89 pace, 88 shooting, and 84 dribbling, making him a perfect striker option. The Inter Miami links will be perfect for Messi, and you will have a decent striker to partner him!

How to complete Trailblazer Striker Evolutions

Now that you have picked your player to evolve, let's take a look at the challenges you need to complete with this player to turn them from max. 75-rated card into a beast of a striker!

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +3

Passing: +5

PlayStyle: Power Header

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Score 6 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +5

Passing: +5

Physical: +5

PlayStyle: Chip Shot

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on min. Semi-Pro, using your active EVO player in game.

Score 6 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Shooting: +5

Dribbling: +10

Physical: +5

PlayStyle: Finesse Shot

There we have it, that is a complete guide to the Trailblazer Striker Evolution. By completing this Evolution, you will have upgraded a striker by 11 OVRs, only costing you 50k coins, or 1000 FC Points.

