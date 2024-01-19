FC 24: TOTY Striker Prospect Evolutions Guide

A TOTY EVO!

Team of the Year is here and EA has dropped a bunch of insane content in FC 24 Ultimate Team for all fans to complete!

Amongst the frenzy of SBCs, packs, and Objectives are Evolutions, and a new Team of the Year EVO has just dropped!

Together we will go through the complete guide to the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

TOTY Striker Prospect Evolutions Guide

There is a brand-new Evolution out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, coinciding with the incredible Team of the Year promo!

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every striker in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 89

Shooting: Max. 88

Dribbling: Max. 85

Physical: Max. 86

Position: ST

No. of PlayStyles+: Max. 0

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Striker Prospect Requirements

Best players for the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Harry Kane, or Darwin Nunez, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United - 85 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution is French forward Georginio Rutter and his Squad Foundations card available via objectives. The Leeds striker receives a +3 OVR upgrade to an 88 rating, and has some insane stats including, 92 pace, 92 shooting, 88 dribbling, and 84 physical! The only problem with Rutter is his league, however, an Icon card will help sort out that issue.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille - 85 OVR)

Another card we think would work perfectly in the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who you could return to former glory with this upgrade. His TOTW card increases to an 88 OVR with 93 pace, 92 shooting, and 86 dribbling being his standout stats, and this could be one for Arsenal fans to put in a past and present squad.

Sheila (Atletico Madrid - 83 OVR)

This is a slightly rogue shout but when you see the stats on this card, you may think twice about turning your nose at Sheila. By putting the TOTW Sheila card into the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution, the Spanish striker increases to an 86 OVR with 92 pace, 92 shooting, 81 passing, 86 dribbling, and 85 physical, making for a complete striker!

How to complete the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTY Striker Prospect Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +2

Stamina: +3

Aggression: +4

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Striker Prospect Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 4 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +1

Jumping: +6

Strength: +6

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Striker Prospect Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Score 5 goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +3

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +2

Heading Accuracy: +6

PlayStyle+: Power Header

click to enlarge + 4 TOTY Striker Prospect Level 3

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the TOTY Striker Prospect, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.