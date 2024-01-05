FC 24 TOTY Nominees Announced

The best players of 2023!

It's 2024 and the start of a new year only means one thing for Ultimate Team players, and Team of the Year is almost here!

Excitement for the latest TOTY is high, with FC 24 players saving every pack possible so they have a chance of packing a Team of the Year player for their Ultimate Team.

With the dates set, and the packs waiting, we will go through all of the players nominated for TOTY, with 12 winners receiving TOTY items at the end of January!

FC 24 TOTY Nominees

Team of the Year is touching distance, and fans wait patiently for the first drop in just two weeks!

FC 24 promises to be the greatest TOTY promo to date, with tons of new features in Ultimate Team, we are expecting to see a full Team of the Year squad plus, SBCs, Objectives, and even TOTY Evolutions, which could be game-changing!

Another exciting change this year is the addition of women's players to Ultimate Team, and TOTY will have two squads in packs for the very first time, with a men's and women's TOTY.

With that being said, we have the entire list of men's players nominated for the Team of the Year, and 12 winners will be added to FC 24 Ultimate Team in due course.

So without further ado, let's take a look at this huge list of the best players of 2023!

Goalkeepers

click to enlarge + 4 Alisson

The art of goalkeeping can be just as exciting as the art of scoring, and these shot-stoppers have been pivotal to their team's success all year round, preventing goals, and making incredible saves to ensure their team wins a match.

The Team of the Year goalkeeper always tends to be the best GK in Ultimate Team once released, so whichever player from this list is picked, will certainly be a great player to pack.

Name Club Position OVR Alisson Becker Liverpool GK 89 Ederson Manchester City GK 88 Brice Samba RC Lens GK 81 Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund GK 87 Wojciech Szczesny Juventus GK 86 Mike Maignan AC Milan GK 87 Jan Oblak Atletico Madrid GK 88 Marc-Andre ter Stegen Barcelona GK 89

Defenders

click to enlarge + 4 Theo Hernandez

Next on the list of nominees in the defenders, those who put their body on the line to stop an attacker from finding the net or releasing a shot on goal.

There have been some incredible defenders in previous TOTYs, and EA will be giving great upgrades to those who find their way into the team, so expect players with insane pace, and solid defending and physical stats.

Name Club Position OVR William Saliba Arsenal CB 83 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 86 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool CB 89 Ruben Dias Manchester City CB 89 John Stones Manchester City CB 85 Dante OGC Nice CB 78 Marquinhos PSG CB 87 Kim Min-Jae Bayern Munich CB 84 Mats Hummels Borussia Dortmund CB 83 Lucas Martinez Quarta Fiorentina CB 77 Alessandro Bastoni Inter Milan CB 85 Bremer Juventus CB 84 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB 85 Giovanni Di Lorenzo Napoli RB 85 Nicolas Otamendi Benfica CB 82 Jules Kounde Barcleona CB 85 Jesus Navas Sevilla RB 80 Jose Gaya Valencia LB 82 Jonathan Clauss Marseille RWB 81 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RWB 83 Alex Grimaldo Bayer Leverkusen LWB 84 Federico Dimarco Inter Milan LWB 82

Midfielders

click to enlarge + 4 Jude Bellingham

The list of midfielders for this year's TOTY is very exciting, and fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to who they are going to pick as their Team the Year players.

A midfielder's role can vary in any team, whether they are a defensive midfielder, sitting in front of the backline ensuring no one passes through the middle, as a central midfielder pinging balls left, right, and centre, or in the more exciting role as an attacking midfielder, playing passes through the defence to the striker and even finding a goal themselves, midfielders are the cog in any team.

Name Club Position OVR Martin Odegaard Arsenal CAM 87 Declan Rice Arsenal CDM 85 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton & Hove Albion LM 80 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CM 88 Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City CM 91 Rodri Manchester City CDM 89 Bruno Guimaraes Newcastle United CM 84 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United RM 79 Alexandr Golovin AS Monaco LM 79 Florian Wirtz Bayer Leverkusen CAM 85 Granit Xhaka Bayer Leverkusen CM 82 Jamal Musiala Bayern Munich CAM 86 Leroy Sane Bayern Munich RM 84 Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund CAM 84 Vincenzo Grifo SC Freiburg LM 82 Nicolo Barella Inter Milan CM 86 Federico Chiesa Juventus LM 84 Adrien Rabiot Juventus CM 84 Riyad Mahrez Al Ahli RM 86 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Al Hilal CM 86 Pedri Barcelona CM 86 Ilkay Gundogan Barcelona CM 86 Aleix Garcia Girona CM 80 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid CM 86 Toni Kroos Real Madrid CM 86 Luka Modric Real Madrid CM 86 Aurelien Tchouameni Real Madrid CDM 84 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 88

Forwards

click to enlarge + 4 Erling Haaland

The most exciting players in any Team of the Year squad are the attackers, and this list continues the best forwards in the world, and also, the best in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

These players know where the back of the net is, and consistently scored goals and provided assists throughout 2023.

Whoever earns a TOTY item out of these players will likely be the most sought-after cards from TOTY, and the most expensive!

Name Club Position OVR Bukayo Saka Arsenal RW 86 Mohamed Salah Liverpool RW 89 Jack Grealish Manchester City LW 85 Erling Haaland Manchester City ST 91 Heung-Min Son Tottenham Hotspur LW 87 Ousmane Dembele PSG RW 86 Kang-In Lee PSG LW 78 Kylian Mbappe PSG ST 91 Randal Kolo Muani PSG ST 84 Harry Kane Bayern Munich ST 90 Lois Openda RB Leipzig ST 82 Serhou Guirassy Stuttgart ST 77 Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan ST 87 Rafael Leao AC Milan LW 86 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli LW 86 Victor Osimhen Napoli ST 88 Domenico Berardi Sassuolo RW 85 Mehdi Taremi FC Porto ST 82 Karim Benzema Al Ittihad CF 90 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr ST 86 Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid ST 88 Alvaro Morata Atletico Madrid ST 83 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona ST 90 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid LW 89 Takefusa Kubo Real Sociedad RW 80 Gerard Moreno Villarreal ST 83 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF 90

There we have it, those are all of the nominees for the FC 24 Team of the Year!

The list of players is jam-packed full of stars, and this TOTY promises to be the best yet, with tons of content expected!

Which players do you think should be picked for the men's Team of the Year?

