FC 24 TOTY Nominees Announced

It's 2024 and the start of a new year only means one thing for Ultimate Team players, and Team of the Year is almost here!
Excitement for the latest TOTY is high, with FC 24 players saving every pack possible so they have a chance of packing a Team of the Year player for their Ultimate Team.
With the dates set, and the packs waiting, we will go through all of the players nominated for TOTY, with 12 winners receiving TOTY items at the end of January!
FC 24 TOTY Nominees
Team of the Year is touching distance, and fans wait patiently for the first drop in just two weeks!
FC 24 promises to be the greatest TOTY promo to date, with tons of new features in Ultimate Team, we are expecting to see a full Team of the Year squad plus, SBCs, Objectives, and even TOTY Evolutions, which could be game-changing!
Another exciting change this year is the addition of women's players to Ultimate Team, and TOTY will have two squads in packs for the very first time, with a men's and women's TOTY.
With that being said, we have the entire list of men's players nominated for the Team of the Year, and 12 winners will be added to FC 24 Ultimate Team in due course.
So without further ado, let's take a look at this huge list of the best players of 2023!
Goalkeepers
The art of goalkeeping can be just as exciting as the art of scoring, and these shot-stoppers have been pivotal to their team's success all year round, preventing goals, and making incredible saves to ensure their team wins a match.
The Team of the Year goalkeeper always tends to be the best GK in Ultimate Team once released, so whichever player from this list is picked, will certainly be a great player to pack.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Alisson Becker
Liverpool
GK
89
Ederson
Manchester City
GK
88
Brice Samba
RC Lens
GK
81
Gregor Kobel
Borussia Dortmund
GK
87
Wojciech Szczesny
Juventus
GK
86
Mike Maignan
AC Milan
GK
87
Jan Oblak
Atletico Madrid
GK
88
Marc-Andre ter Stegen
Barcelona
GK
89
Defenders
Next on the list of nominees in the defenders, those who put their body on the line to stop an attacker from finding the net or releasing a shot on goal.
There have been some incredible defenders in previous TOTYs, and EA will be giving great upgrades to those who find their way into the team, so expect players with insane pace, and solid defending and physical stats.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
William Saliba
Arsenal
CB
83
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Liverpool
RB
86
Virgil van Dijk
Liverpool
CB
89
Ruben Dias
Manchester City
CB
89
John Stones
Manchester City
CB
85
Dante
OGC Nice
CB
78
Marquinhos
PSG
CB
87
Kim Min-Jae
Bayern Munich
CB
84
Mats Hummels
Borussia Dortmund
CB
83
Lucas Martinez Quarta
Fiorentina
CB
77
Alessandro Bastoni
Inter Milan
CB
85
Bremer
Juventus
CB
84
Theo Hernandez
AC Milan
LB
85
Giovanni Di Lorenzo
Napoli
RB
85
Nicolas Otamendi
Benfica
CB
82
Jules Kounde
Barcleona
CB
85
Jesus Navas
Sevilla
RB
80
Jose Gaya
Valencia
LB
82
Jonathan Clauss
Marseille
RWB
81
Jeremie Frimpong
Bayer Leverkusen
RWB
83
Alex Grimaldo
Bayer Leverkusen
LWB
84
Federico Dimarco
Inter Milan
LWB
82
Midfielders
The list of midfielders for this year's TOTY is very exciting, and fans are spoilt for choice when it comes to who they are going to pick as their Team the Year players.
A midfielder's role can vary in any team, whether they are a defensive midfielder, sitting in front of the backline ensuring no one passes through the middle, as a central midfielder pinging balls left, right, and centre, or in the more exciting role as an attacking midfielder, playing passes through the defence to the striker and even finding a goal themselves, midfielders are the cog in any team.
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Martin Odegaard
Arsenal
CAM
87
Declan Rice
Arsenal
CDM
85
Kaoru Mitoma
Brighton & Hove Albion
LM
80
Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
CM
88
Kevin De Bruyne
Manchester City
CM
91
Rodri
Manchester City
CDM
89
Bruno Guimaraes
Newcastle United
CM
84
Jarrod Bowen
West Ham United
RM
79
Alexandr Golovin
AS Monaco
LM
79
Florian Wirtz
Bayer Leverkusen
CAM
85
Granit Xhaka
Bayer Leverkusen
CM
82
Jamal Musiala
Bayern Munich
CAM
86
Leroy Sane
Bayern Munich
RM
84
Julian Brandt
Borussia Dortmund
CAM
84
Vincenzo Grifo
SC Freiburg
LM
82
Nicolo Barella
Inter Milan
CM
86
Federico Chiesa
Juventus
LM
84
Adrien Rabiot
Juventus
CM
84
Riyad Mahrez
Al Ahli
RM
86
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic
Al Hilal
CM
86
Pedri
Barcelona
CM
86
Ilkay Gundogan
Barcelona
CM
86
Aleix Garcia
Girona
CM
80
Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid
CM
86
Toni Kroos
Real Madrid
CM
86
Luka Modric
Real Madrid
CM
86
Aurelien Tchouameni
Real Madrid
CDM
84
Federico Valverde
Real Madrid
CM
88
Forwards
The most exciting players in any Team of the Year squad are the attackers, and this list continues the best forwards in the world, and also, the best in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
These players know where the back of the net is, and consistently scored goals and provided assists throughout 2023.
Whoever earns a TOTY item out of these players will likely be the most sought-after cards from TOTY, and the most expensive!
Name
Club
Position
OVR
Bukayo Saka
Arsenal
RW
86
Mohamed Salah
Liverpool
RW
89
Jack Grealish
Manchester City
LW
85
Erling Haaland
Manchester City
ST
91
Heung-Min Son
Tottenham Hotspur
LW
87
Ousmane Dembele
PSG
RW
86
Kang-In Lee
PSG
LW
78
Kylian Mbappe
PSG
ST
91
Randal Kolo Muani
PSG
ST
84
Harry Kane
Bayern Munich
ST
90
Lois Openda
RB Leipzig
ST
82
Serhou Guirassy
Stuttgart
ST
77
Lautaro Martinez
Inter Milan
ST
87
Rafael Leao
AC Milan
LW
86
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Napoli
LW
86
Victor Osimhen
Napoli
ST
88
Domenico Berardi
Sassuolo
RW
85
Mehdi Taremi
FC Porto
ST
82
Karim Benzema
Al Ittihad
CF
90
Cristiano Ronaldo
Al Nassr
ST
86
Antoine Griezmann
Atletico Madrid
ST
88
Alvaro Morata
Atletico Madrid
ST
83
Robert Lewandowski
Barcelona
ST
90
Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid
LW
89
Takefusa Kubo
Real Sociedad
RW
80
Gerard Moreno
Villarreal
ST
83
Lionel Messi
Inter Miami
CF
90
There we have it, those are all of the nominees for the FC 24 Team of the Year!
The list of players is jam-packed full of stars, and this TOTY promises to be the best yet, with tons of content expected!
Which players do you think should be picked for the men's Team of the Year?
