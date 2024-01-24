FC 24: TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolutions Guide

Insane Icon Evolution!

Team of the Year is here and with the defenders in packs right now, EA has dropped a TOTY-themed Evolution that looks incredible.

Players can now upgrade an Icon card by +3 OVR as they look to improve a defensive player to compete with the TOTY defenders.

Together we will go through the complete guide to the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution, so you can improve your Icon players!

TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for 200k coins or 1,000 FC Points!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every Icon in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution.

Overall: Max. 91

Pace: Max. 76

Passing: Max. 84

Defending: Max. 94

Physical: Max. 88

Rarity: Base Icon

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

Best players for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Paolo Maldini, or Ruud Gullit, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Franco Baresi (Icon - 91 OVR)

Italian Icon Franco Baresi is our first suggestion for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution and he increases to an insane 94 OVR. Baresi's stats are fantastic once he evolves, increasing 77 pace, 81 passing, 95 defending, and 85 physical, and he also possesses the Slide Tackle PlayStyle+.

Alessandro Nesta (Icon - 89 OVR)

Italian centre-backs are a common theme in the Icons possible for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution and Alessandro Nesta could be the best choice of them all. Once evolved, Nesta increases to a 92-rated player with 80 pace, 93 defending, and 86 physical being his standout stats, and the Italian also has the Slide Tackle PlayStyle+.

Carles Puyol (Icon - 89 OVR)

Our final choice for the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution is Barcelona legend Carles Puyol who was a no-nonsense centre-back who got stuck into any challenge. Puyol increases to a 92 OVR with this EVO, and he has 77 pace, 92 defending, and 90 physical once evolved, as well as the Block PlayStyle+.

How to complete the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +3 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 3 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +2

Dribbling: +3

Physical: +2

PlayStyle: Pinged Pass

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +3

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +1

Weak Foot: +1*

Level 3 Challenges:

Win 3 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 6 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +2

Passing: +4

Defending: +1

PlayStyle: Bruiser

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the TOTY Legendary Comeback Evolution, and upgraded your player by +3 OVRs!

