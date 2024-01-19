FC 24: How to complete TOTY Icon Best SBC - Costs & Solutions

An incredible winger!

Team of the Year is officially here, and the content in FC 24 Ultimate Team has massively picked up giving fans lots to get stuck into!

Amongst the craziness of TOTY, EA has just released a brand-new Team of the Year Icon SBC and it is insane!

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Icon George Best SBC, so you can add the Iconic Northern Irish winger to your Ultimate Team!

TOTY Icon George Best SBC Cheapest Solutions

The latest SBC has just been dropped and EA has added Northern Irish Icon George Best to Ultimate Team as a Team of the Year Icon!

Team of the Year is the craziest promo in Ultimate Team, so expect crazy cards, and TOTY Icon Best is just that!

EA has given Best an insane upgrade, with his new TOTY Icon being 93 OVR, and he has some immense stats too including, 93 pace, 94 dibbling, and 91 shooting!

click to enlarge + 17 TOTY Icon Best

This is just one of many SBCs released throughout Team of the Year so make sure you take time to decide if you are limited on coins, however, we think Best looks incredible.

Now that you know what kind of card you will be getting, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Icon Best SBC.

Born Legend

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Rare Players

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Small Silver Players Pack

Rising Star

Requirements:

Exactly 11 Rare Players

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Three Common Gold Players Pack

On a Loan

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Five Match Loan TOTY Icon version of George Best

The Red Devils

Requirements:

Minimum 1 Manchester Utd Player

Minimum 1 Team of the Week Player

Team Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Pack

League Legend

Requirements:

Minimum 1 Premier League Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Top-notch

Requirements:

Minimum 1 Team of the Week Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Prime Mixed Players Pack

86-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Minimum 1 Team of the Week Player

Team Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Prime Mixed Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack

89-Rated Squad

Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 89

Squad:

click to enlarge + 17 Credit: EasySBC

Reward: Tradeable Rare Players Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for the SBC you will be able to add Team of the Year Icon George Best to your Ultimate Team.

This is a hefty priced SBC, but will be worth it once you redeem the player, and you should be spending around 1.87 million coins, to add TOTY Icon George Best to your squad.

