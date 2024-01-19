FC 24: How to complete TOTY Icon Best SBC - Costs & Solutions

Team of the Year is officially here, and the content in FC 24 Ultimate Team has massively picked up giving fans lots to get stuck into!
Amongst the craziness of TOTY, EA has just released a brand-new Team of the Year Icon SBC and it is insane!
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Icon George Best SBC, so you can add the Iconic Northern Irish winger to your Ultimate Team!
TOTY Icon George Best SBC Cheapest Solutions
The latest SBC has just been dropped and EA has added Northern Irish Icon George Best to Ultimate Team as a Team of the Year Icon!
Team of the Year is the craziest promo in Ultimate Team, so expect crazy cards, and TOTY Icon Best is just that!
EA has given Best an insane upgrade, with his new TOTY Icon being 93 OVR, and he has some immense stats too including, 93 pace, 94 dibbling, and 91 shooting!
This is just one of many SBCs released throughout Team of the Year so make sure you take time to decide if you are limited on coins, however, we think Best looks incredible.
Now that you know what kind of card you will be getting, let's take a look at the cheapest solutions for the TOTY Icon Best SBC.
Born Legend
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Rare Players
- Player Quality: Exactly Bronze
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Small Silver Players Pack
Rising Star
Requirements:
- Exactly 11 Rare Players
- Player Quality: Exactly Silver
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Three Common Gold Players Pack
On a Loan
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward: Five Match Loan TOTY Icon version of George Best
The Red Devils
Requirements:
- Minimum 1 Manchester Utd Player
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week Player
- Team Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Pack
League Legend
Requirements:
- Minimum 1 Premier League Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Top-notch
Requirements:
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Prime Mixed Players Pack
86-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Minimum 1 Team of the Week Player
- Team Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Prime Mixed Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Prime Electrum Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Premium Gold Players Pack
89-Rated Squad
Requirements: Team Rating: Min. 89
Squad:
Reward: Tradeable Rare Players Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for the SBC you will be able to add Team of the Year Icon George Best to your Ultimate Team.
This is a hefty priced SBC, but will be worth it once you redeem the player, and you should be spending around 1.87 million coins, to add TOTY Icon George Best to your squad.
