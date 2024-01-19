FC 24: How to complete Flashback Fernandes SBC - Costs & Solutions

Portuguese midfield maestro!

Team of the Year is here, and FC 24 Ultimate Team has become a frenzy since the greatest promo of the year dropped, and there is a bunch of content for players to get stuck into.

Amongst the endless stream of packs, objectives, and Evolutions surrounding TOTY, EA has also released some fantastic SBCs, and a new one has just arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Bruno Fernandes has been given a TOTY Flashback card and together we will go through the cheapest solutions, so you can add the Portuguese midfielder to your Ultimate Team.

TOTY Flashback Fernandes SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped the brand-new TOTY Flashback Bruno Fernandes SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is available now for all players to complete.

click to enlarge + 7 TOTY Flashback Fernandes

With Team of the Year in full swing, EA has given Manchester United midfielder and captain Bruno Fernandes a Flashback item when he featured in FIFA 21.

The Portuguese international has been given an insane 93-rated card with even better stats, including 94 passing, 92 shooting, 88 dribbling, 82 pace, 82 physical, and 80 defending. He also comes with the Passing PlayStyle+ which is a nice added bonus!

EA has gone all out with this TOTY promo, and with men's and women's players featured for the first time, there is so much to complete. Fernandes is one of many SBCs dropping throughout TOTY, so be sure to pick wisely before throwing players from your club in an SBC.

That being said, Fernandes looks insane, so let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Flashback Fernandes to your Ultimate Team.

Portugal

Requirements:

Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Portugal

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Premier League

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Premier League

Reward:

Prime Electrum Players Pack

87-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 87-Rated Squad

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 87

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 Top Form

Reward:

Rare Mixed Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 88

Squad:

click to enlarge + 7 88-Rated Squad

Reward:

Premium Gold Players Pack

Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add TOTY Flashback Bruno Fernandes to your Ultimate Team!

This SBC will set you back around 823K coins!

