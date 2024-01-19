FC 24: How to complete Flashback Fernandes SBC - Costs & Solutions

Team of the Year is here, and FC 24 Ultimate Team has become a frenzy since the greatest promo of the year dropped, and there is a bunch of content for players to get stuck into.
Amongst the endless stream of packs, objectives, and Evolutions surrounding TOTY, EA has also released some fantastic SBCs, and a new one has just arrived in FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Bruno Fernandes has been given a TOTY Flashback card and together we will go through the cheapest solutions, so you can add the Portuguese midfielder to your Ultimate Team.
TOTY Flashback Fernandes SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped the brand-new TOTY Flashback Bruno Fernandes SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, which is available now for all players to complete.
With Team of the Year in full swing, EA has given Manchester United midfielder and captain Bruno Fernandes a Flashback item when he featured in FIFA 21.
The Portuguese international has been given an insane 93-rated card with even better stats, including 94 passing, 92 shooting, 88 dribbling, 82 pace, 82 physical, and 80 defending. He also comes with the Passing PlayStyle+ which is a nice added bonus!
EA has gone all out with this TOTY promo, and with men's and women's players featured for the first time, there is so much to complete. Fernandes is one of many SBCs dropping throughout TOTY, so be sure to pick wisely before throwing players from your club in an SBC.
That being said, Fernandes looks insane, so let's check out the cheapest solutions so you can add Flashback Fernandes to your Ultimate Team.
Portugal
Requirements:
- Portugal Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
Premier League
Requirements:
- Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 86
Squad:
Reward:
- Prime Electrum Players Pack
87-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 & Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 87
Squad:
Reward:
- Rare Mixed Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
88-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 88
Squad:
Reward:
- Premium Gold Players Pack
Once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC, you will be able to add TOTY Flashback Bruno Fernandes to your Ultimate Team!
This SBC will set you back around 823K coins!
