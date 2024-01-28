FC 24 TOTY Cup Objectives: Jesus Navas, Banini, and Nicoli Honourable Mentions

Three players are up for grabs!

EA Sports has recently released a new FC 24 TOTY Cup objectives player in EAFC 24 Ultimate Team, allowing players to unlock three TOTY Honourable Mentions players: Jesús Navas, Estefanía Banini, and Estefanía Banini.

These special cards can be obtained by completing the objectives available in EAFC 24. With only 11 spots available in the Men's and Women's TOTY, the Honourable Mentions cards are given to players who narrowly missed out on the voting.

These Team of the Year (TOTY) Honourable Mentions cards are reserved for the standout footballers of 2023 who have either excelled in their performances or possess a particularly important skill. Despite their exceptional abilities, these players unfortunately did not make it into the TOTY lineup.

FC 24 TOTY Cup Requirements Objective

These stars have impressive statistics and can be easily obtained. To achieve the objective, you must complete specific tasks, which are definitely worth pursuing if you can incorporate them into your team.

click to enlarge Jesus Navas

Here’s how to complete the Jesus Navas, Banini and Nicoli Honourable FC 24 TOTY Cup Mentions objectives:

Play 1: Play 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode.

Play 1 match in any Ultimate Team game mode. Play 5 – TOTY Cup: Play 5 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: 500 XP.

Play 5 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: Play 10 – TOTY Cup: Play 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: 500 XP and Banini HM 87.

Play 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: Win 2 – TOTY Cup: Win 2 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: 81+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack.

Win 2 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: Win 4 – TOTY Cup: Win 4 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: 83+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 4 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: Win 6 – TOTY Cup: Win 6 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: 84+ X2 Rare Gold Players Pack .

Win 6 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: . Win 8 – TOTY Cup: Win 8 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: Kerol Nicoli 87 HM.

Win 8 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: Win 10 – TOTY Cup: Win 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: 83+ X5 Rare Gold Players Pack

Win 10 matches in the Live Ultimate Team Friendly: TOTY Cup. Reward: Group Reward: Jesus Navas HM 89.

The player tasks for completing these FC 24 TOTY Cup objectives are quite straightforward. All you need are player sets from the tasks listed above, and you can easily complete them in just a few Squad Battles or Rivals games.

