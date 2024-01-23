FC 24: TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolutions Guide

Upgrade your CB by four OVRs.

Team of the Year is here and with it EA has dropped tons of insane content to keep players fully invested in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

SBCs, Objectives, and Evolutions have all been dropped throughout TOTY and more are set to come!

We have a complete guide to the new TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution, so let’s check out how to complete it!

TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every CB in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution.

Overall: Max. 85

Pace: Max. 82

Physical: max. 88

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

No. of PlayStyles+: Exactly. 0

Position: CB

TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution Requirements

Best players for the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Virgil van Dijk, or Micky van de Ven, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

David Alaba (Real Madrid - 85 OVR)

Our first choice for the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution is Austrian defender David Alaba, who has a solid well-rounded regular gold card. Alaba can play in both CB and LB and looks great in this Evolution. Once evolved, Alaba increases to an 89 OVR with 82 pace, 87 passing, 83 dribbling, 90 defending, and 80 physical, which is almost as good as the TOTY defenders.

Sebastiaan Bornauw (Wolfsburg - 84 OVR)

Centurions Sebastiaan Bornauw is another option for the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution and he is another player who looks great once evolved. He increases to an 88 OVR player with 85 pace, 88 defending, and 89 physical, making for a tough, strong center-back with the pace to catch up to the TOTY strikers.

Mason Holgate (Southampton - 85 OVR)

Our final selection for the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution is Southampton's Mason Holgate who has an 85-rated Squad Foundations item available for free via objectives. Holgate has a great nation link and increases to an 89 OVR player with 85 pace, 87 defending, and 88 physical, with his passing and dribbling also in the high 70s.

How to complete the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +4 OVRs.

Here's how to complete the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Defending: +2

TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches by at least 2 goals on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Jumping: +4

Strength: +4

Aggression: +5

PlayStyle: Intercept

TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution Level 2

Level 3 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 2 Clean Sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 3 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Passing: +2

Dribbling: +3

Defending: +2

PlayStyle+: Jockey

TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution Level 3

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the TOTY Center Back Prospect Evolution, and upgraded your player by +4 OVRs!

