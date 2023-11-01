FC 24: TOTW 7 is out now!

TOTW 7 is here, and you can pack the latest promo players in FC 24 Ultimate Team now!

Team of the Week 7 is here, and includes some insane players! Together we will go through the best three players featured in the TOTW as well as listing the rest of the players below, so without further ado let's take a look at who features in TOTW 7!

TOTW 7 is out now

EA has just dropped the latest edition of Team of the Week, with TOTW 7 including some insane players who were the standout performers over the weekend.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 7

TOTW 7 was released on 2 November at 6 pm GMT and will conclude on 9 November, when TOTW 8 releases.

Now that you know how long you have to pack these players, let's take a look at who is included in Team of the Week 7.

TOTW 7 players

First, we will highlight the three best players included in Team of the Week 7. This may not be the three highest-rated players, but the three most meta players in TOTW 7.

These players will cost you the most on the transfer market, so packing them would be game-changing for your Ultimate Team.

Erling Haaland (92 OVR)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was the standout performer for his side this weekend in the Manchester Derby in which City won 3-0 away at Old Trafford. Haaland scored two goals and assisted Phil Foden, so it's no surprise he is in TOTW 7. The Norwegian has had a nice upgrade, making him even more unstoppable.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Haaland

Harry Kane (92 OVR)

Bayern striker Harry Kane has started life at his new club in exceptional fashion and has his second TOTW card already in FC 24. Kane scored a hattrick and assisted once in a huge 8-0 win against newly-promoted Darmstadt. One of his goals was from his own half!

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Kane

Wendie Renard (89 OVR)

This one is a rogue shout, to say the least, but we think Wendie Renard will be very good in-game. Renard has had a healthy pace upgrade and remains one of the best defenders in the game. Throw in the Anticipate PlayStyle+, and what's not to like?

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Renard

Here we will list the rest of the players included in TOTW 7:

Katie McCabe (86 OVR)

Oscar De Marcos (85 OVR)*

Joao Palhinha (85 OVR)

Edin Dzeko (85 OVR)

Eddie Nketiah (84 OVR)*

Hirving Lozano (84 OVR)

Isco (83 OVR)

Oliver Baumann (83 OVR)

Facundo Medina (83 OVR)

Georginio Wijnaldum (83 OVR)

Alessandro Buongiorno (81 OVR)

Leonardo Pavoletti (80 OVR)

Alvaro Barreal (80 OVR)

Anders Dreyer (80 OVR)

Mattia Zanotti (80 OVR)

