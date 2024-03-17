FC 24: TOTW 27 Predictions

Another set of 18 TOTW players is incoming!

EA has made sure that there is an abundance of content available for players to enjoy in Ultimate Team with the Fantasy FC promo. With the recent release of TOTW 26, players can look forward to even more excitement. Below, we have our predictions for TOTW 27.

The latest Team of the Week is on its way to FC 24 Ultimate Team, featuring 18 new players as informs. These players will be acknowledged for their exceptional performances during the weekend's football matches.

In this article, we will provide all the details about TOTW 27, including the projected players and their official statistics. Let's delve into the potential players you might come across in your packs!

The release date for the upcoming FC 24 TOTW 27 is set for Wednesday, 20 March at 6 pm GMT.

The footballers showcased in the current week's release will be found in packs for a period of seven days until TOTW 28 is introduced. If you are eyeing a particular TOTW 27 player for your team, the timer will commence on Wednesday, 20 March 2024.

EA has recently upped the minimum rating criteria for all TOTW items by +2, ensuring that each player possesses a rating of at least 85 OVR. Furthermore, the three highlighted players in every TOTW will now feature two PlayStyles+ on their cards, denoted by a symbol next to their name on the list provided.

Despite disparities in player statistics, the new rating threshold and extra PlayStyle+ ensure that you will secure a top-notch card regardless of the player.

TOTW 27 Players

In the upcoming TOTW 27, a total of 18 fresh TOTW players will be included in Ultimate Team packs, as per usual. These players will come from the Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, Bundesliga, and other leagues, all of whom have proven themselves deserving of an overall rating boost thanks to their outstanding performances.

Below is the complete list of players who have the potential to be included in TOTW 27.

Goalkeepers:

Unai Simon (Bilbao – 87 OVR)

Arijanet Murić (Burnley – 85 OVR)

Defenders:

Mats Hummels (Dortmund – 87)

Youcef Atal (Nice – 85 OVR)

Yukinari Sugawara (AZ Alkmaar – 85 OVR)

Raillo (Mallorca – 85 OVR)

Midfielders:

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid – 90 OVR)

Xavi Simons (Leipzig – 85 OVR)

Mary Fowler (Manchester City Women – 85 OVR)

Fred (Fenerbahce – 86 OVR)

Kristijan Jakic (Augsburg – 85 OVR)

Muhammed Cham (Clermont – 85 OVR)

Rayan Cherki (Lyon – 85 OVR)

Forwards:

Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich – 88 OVR)

Kylian Mbappé (Paris SG – 93 OVR)

Haris Tabakovic (Hertha Berlin – 85 OVR)

Rodrigo Muniz (Fulham – 85 OVR)

Gio Queiroz (Arsenal Women – 85 OVR)

