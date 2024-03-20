FC 24: TOTW 27 LEAKED ahead of Release

This could be a good one!

Amongst the excitement surrounding the Ultimate Birthday promo, another Wednesday has arrived which only means one thing for Ultimate Team fans, a new Team of the Week is imminent.

With just hours to go until Team of the Week 27 drops, several leaks have revealed which players are set to feature as informs, and it looks to be another belter.

Below, we will go through the leaks and discuss which players are expected to feature in the latest TOTW promo landing tonight, so let's dive in!

TOTW 27 players leaked

Tonight marks the 27th instalment of the FC 24 Team of the Week in Ultimate Team, and according to leaks on social media, it won't disappoint.

TOTW 27 will release into Ultimate Team on Wednesday 20 March at 6 pm GMT and remain in packs for seven days. If the rumours turn out to be accurate, you will have the chance to pack some world-class stars and add them to your squad!

17 of the 18 players who are likely to feature in TOTW 27 have been leaked by reputable leaker, @FutPoliceLeaks, enabling fans to start planning ahead as they look to strengthen their Ultimate Team.

It's not been confirmed that the 17 leaked players will indeed feature in TOTW 27, nor have their official ratings or stats, however, we are confident that these leaks are correct and we will be seeing them in packs this evening.

Here are the 17 players leaked to feature in Team of the Week 27 tonight:

Robert Lewandowski - (Barcelona)

Federico Valverde - (Real Madrid)

Jamal Musiala - (Bayern Munich)

Duvan Zapata - (Torino)

Vanessa DiBernardo - (Kansas City Current)

Vitinha - (Paris Saint-Germain)

Viktor Gyokeres - (Sporting CP)

David Raum - (RB Leipzig)

Adrien Truffert - (Rennes)

Antonio Raillo - (Mallorca)

Yukinari Sugawara - (AZ Alkmaar)

Wladimiro Falcone - (Lecce)

Noe Dussenne - (Lausanne-Sport)

Fred - (Fenerbahce)

Sjoeke Nusken - (Chelsea)

Antoine Semenyo - (AFC Bournemouth)

Omari Hutchinson - (Ipswich Town)

And there we have it, all of the leaked players are set to arrive in TOTW 27 later today.

Who have you got your eyes on? Let us know in the comments below!

