FC 24: TOTW 19 Out Now

More insane players in packs!

FC 24 Ultimate Team is in a frenzy right now, with an insane amount of players in packs, and Team of the Year is in full swing.

Amongst the incredible promo, EA has just dropped 18 more players into packs with the 19th edition of Team of the Week out now!

Together we will go through all of the players included in the promo, highlighting the top three most exciting players, and listing the rest below so let's check them out!

Team of the Week 19 is here, and EA released players into packs on 24 January at 6 pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 19

There are now 18 players in packs who were the top performers over the weekend of football and there are some incredible players involved.

Like every week, the TOTW will remain in packs for seven days until they are inevitably replaced by TOTW 20.

TOTW 19 Players

Team of the Week 19 is now in packs, and these 18 players look fantastic!

All players in this TOTW squad are 83+ OVR, and were in top form for their clubs over the weekend, scoring goals, creating assists, and keeping clean sheets.

We will highlight the three most exciting players from TOTW before listing the rest below, so let's check them out.

Selma Bacha (Lyon - 87 OVR)

After missing out on TOTY, Selma Bacha has received a TOTW card for her performance against Montpellier, where she provided two assists for Ada Hegerberg and Vanessa Gilles. Bacha is one of the most exciting full-backs in FC 24 Ultimate Team and has the Whipped Pass PlayStyle+ making her crossing extremely overpowered.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Bacha

Diogo Jota (Liverpool - 86 OVR)

Diogo Jota has been included in Team of the Week 19 and he will be great to score with and perform his signature celebration in the upcoming Weekend League. Jota scored two goals and assisted once as Liverpool beat AFC Bournemouth 4-0 away from home in the Premier League. He is one of the highest-rated players in TOTW 19.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Jota

Ferran Torres (Barcelona - 86 OVR)*

Ferran Torres is the star of the week for Team of the Week 19 after an insane display as Barcelona beat Real Betis 4-2 away from home. The Spanish forward scored three goals and grabbed an assist as Barcelona won in the dying minutes of the game. Torres has a solid well-rounded card that can play in either LW, LM, RW, or ST, so he is very versatile.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Torres

Here are the rest of the players in TOTW 19:

Lauren James (Chelsea - 87 OVR)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus - 87 OVR)*

Wilfred Zaha (Galatasaray - 86 OVR)

Gabriel (Arsenal - 86 OVR)

Donyell Malen (Borussia Dortmund - 85 OVR)

Vincenzo Grifo (Freiburg - 85 OVR)

Szymon Zurkowksi (Spezia - 83 OVR)

Mitchell Weiser (Werder Bremen - 83 OVR)

Jhonatan (Rio Ave - 83 OVR)

Jonas Urbig (Furth - 83 OVR)

Calvin Verdonk (NEC - 83 OVR)

Savio (Girona - 83 OVR)

Alan Varela (Porto - 83 OVR)

Ben Sheaf (Coventry City - 83 OVR)

Vincent Janssen (Antwerp - 83 OVR)

