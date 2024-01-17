FC 24: TOTW 18 Out Now!

Which player will you pack?

Team of the Week 18 is here, and after another week of fantastic performances from around the world, FC 24 Ultimate Team players have a brand-new squad of informs to try and pack!

As the Team of the Year countdown continues, EA has released TOTW 18 into packs!

Together we will go through all the players included in TOTW 18, with some big names featuring!

Team of the Week 18 is here and dropped into FC 24 Ultimate Team on 17 January at 6 pm GMT.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 18

All 18 players included in TOTW 18 are available in packs for a week before they are replaced by TOTW 19, so if you are looking to pack one of the players featured, you only have a week to do so!

TOTW 18 Featured Players

Team of the Week 18 includes some fantastic players from around the world, and with the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 all returning this past week, the players included are an improvement on TOTW 17.

First, we will highlight the three highest-rated players included in TOTW 18 before listing the rest of the players included below, so without further ado, let's look at all the players involved.

Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG - 88 OVR)

The highest-rated player in Team of the Week 18 is none other than PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian has been included in the TOTW after a fantastic display against Lens where PSG won 2-0 and the GK made five saves. He has been upgraded by +1 OVR and has some great stats including 91 diving, 84 handling, 80 kicking, 90 reflexes, and 85 positioning.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Donnarumma

Exequiel Palacios (Bayer Leverkusen - 87 OVR)*

It feels as if Bayer Leverkusen has a player included in TOTW every single week in FC 24, but who can blame them when they are the only remaining team in Europe to be unbeaten in the league? Exequiel Palacios makes his second appearance in TOTW this year, with an upgraded 87 OVR card, with 80+ stats in all areas other than pace. He gets his inform for a 94th-minute winner against Augsburg as Leverkusen won the match 1-0.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Palacios

Federico Dimarco (Inter Milan - 87 OVR)

The final player we will highlight in TOTW 18 is Inter Milan's Federico Dimarco, who like Palacios, also receives his second inform card from FC 24! Inter ran riot against Monza away from home, winning 5-1, with Dimarco grabbing an assist and putting in a stellar performance. His TOTW item is 87-rated with 80+ stats in all areas other than his shooting, which is still a solid 76 rating. Perhaps one more inform could see Dimarco join the Gullit Gang.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW Dimarco

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 18:

Amir Rrahmani (Napoli - 86 OVR)*

Olivier Giroud (AC Milan - 86 OVR)

Edin Dzeko (Fenerbahce - 86 OVR)

Pedro Goncalves (Sporting CP - 85 OVR)

Ewalina Kamczyk (FC Fleury - 85 OVR)

Diogo Costa (FC Porto - 85 OVR)

Alex Berenguer (Athletic Bilbao - 84 OVR)

James Tarkowski (Everton - 84 OVR)

Luuk de Jong (PSV - 84 OVR)

Rasmus Hojlund (Manchester United - 83 OVR)

Kirian (Las Palmas - 83 OVR)

Christopher Operi (Le Havre - 83 OVR)

Adam Armstrong (Southampton - 83 OVR)

Manfred Ugalde (FC Twente - 83 OVR)

Marcus Rohden (Karagumruk - 83 OVR)

