FC 24: TOTW 16 Out Now!

The first Team of the Week of 2024 has dropped, and there are 18 new informs available in packs now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

TOTW 16 is here, and there have been some impressive performances over the festive period from stars all around the world.

Together we will go through all of the players included in TOTW 16, highlighting the three best players, and listing the rest below so let's take a look at who features in the first TOTW of 2024!

TOTW 16 out now

EA has just dropped the first TOTW promo of the year, with Team of the Week 16 out now in packs in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

18 players feature in this team, all of whom earned upgraded inform cards after terrific performances over the festive period.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 16

This TOTW ranges from the Premier League to the Saudi Pro League, with many other leagues featured, and all players in TOTW 16 are 83+ OVR.

TOTW 16 dropped on 3 January at 6 pm GMT and will remain in packs until 10 January when TOTW 17 replaces it.

TOTW 16 Players

A new team of TOTW players is here, and there are some incredible inclusions in this week's TOTW 16.

Stars from clubs all over the world have been firing in goals, grabbing assists, and defending their way to victory over the festive period, and we have 18 fantastic players to take a look at.

We will highlight the top three highest-rated players from TOTW 16, before listing the rest below.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool - 92 OVR)

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah features in his third Team of the Week squad of FC 24 after his terrific performance against Newcastle United. Salah scored two goals and grabbed an assist in Liverpool's 4-2 win in the Premier League, and he has been given a 92 OVR TOTW card. The Egyptian has three 90+ stats on his TOTW 16 item, with 92 pace, 92 shooting, and 91 dribbling.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 16 Salah

Sadio Mane (Al Nassr - 87 OVR)

Senegalese winger Sadio Mane has also been in fine form, similar to his former Liverpool teammate, and he grabbed a brace against Al Ittihad over the festive period, in a 5-2 win away from home. Both Mane and Salah will be heading to AFCON, with Mane preparing to defend the title with his fellow countrymen. Mane has been given an 87-rated card with 87 pace, 85 shooting, and 88 dribbling as his standout stats.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 16 Mane

Phil Foden (Manchester City - 86 OVR)

English attacking midfielder Phil Foden was the star of the show last week as Manchester City beat Sheffield United 2-0 in the Premier League. Foden grabbed two assists in the match and will be looking to continue providing for two players set to return, with De Bruyne and Haaland almost back from injury. Foden has been given an 86-rated card, with 83 pace, 81 shooting, 84 passing, and 89 dribbling.

click to enlarge + 4 TOTW 16 Foden

Here are the rest of the players included in TOTW 16:

Radu Dragusin (Genoa - 86 OVR)*

Rodrigo Zalazar (Braga - 86 OVR)*

Rafa (Benfica - 86 OVR)

Kasper Schmeichel (Anderlecht - 85 OVR)

Michael Olise (Crystal Palace - 84 OVR)

Valentin Castellanos (Lazio - 84 OVR)

Konstantinos Mavropanos (West Ham - 84 OVR)

Roger Ibanez (Al Ahli - 84 OVR)

Cole Palmer (Chelsea - 83 OVR)

Martin Payero (Udinese - 83 OVR)

Chris Wood (Nottingham Forest - 83 OVR)

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (Coventry City - 83 OVR)

Theo Bair (Motherwell - 83 OVR)

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday - 83 OVR)

Adem Zorgane (Charleroi - 83 OVR)

