FC 24 Career Mode is a MESS!

Sad but not surprising...

FC 24 may have entered the new year in a good place after being named the UK's best-selling video game of 2023, but the state of a particular mode is becoming increasingly desperate.

Several gameplay issues resulted in EA releasing six Title Updates for FC 24 between September and December, but the next set of patches could be the most important yet.

That's because Career Mode plays like it's still in some sort of development phase, with numerous bugs and glitches becoming increasingly common, just like players' frustration.

Anger mounts over Career Mode

We're not entirely sure how bugs and glitches seemingly get worse after updates have been applied, but FC 24 somehow makes it possible!

click to enlarge + 2 Career Mode

As those who have played the game will know, Career Mode is no stranger to having its imperfections, but EA's apparent lack of care for the fan-favourite is beginning to have some worrying consequences.

Several Manager Career Mode users are reporting multiple bugs, including one that sees their staff members wearing a full generic kit. We've encountered this ourselves, but it's applied to everyone during cutscenes, even the people cleaning the crossbar before a match!

There also appear to be issues surrounding Manager Ratings as well as other visual and audio flaws, resulting in players taking to social media to hit out at the current state of the game.

Responding to popular Career Mode account @FCGems_, who labelled the mode a "mess", various comments emphasised just how bad Career Mode is, with some players ditching it altogether.

"I love cm, after so long of it forever dying I’ve moved on to better and started playing fm. Wouldn’t go back if I was paid to."

"I quit this game in December, for me the worst fifa I've ever played."

click to enlarge + 2 Career Mode bug

Further replies backed up claims about bugs and glitches, confirming they too have encountered various issues when playing the game, while others simply wanted to know when the next Title Update is coming in the hope it provides fixes.

"It is a disaster, so many bugs like never before."

"Bro, I have so many bugs recorded on my career save... Some bugs you guys haven't seen and will blow your mind."

"When can we expect title update 7?!"

"I hate it when everybody in the restaurant wearing a free agent kit. Like, the hell is this?"

"The amount of visual and audio bugs is astounding."

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.