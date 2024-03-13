FC 24: Title Update 11 Out Now. Ft. face scans, animations & more

What an update!

13 Mar 2024 11:45 AM +00:00

For those FC 24 players who have been through a rollercoaster of emotions towards the game this year, we feel for you, and with the 11th Title Update of the year, there have been plenty of problems for EA to fix, from bugs and glitches, to gameplay issues, and more.

That being said, FC 24 has just been given a huge upgrade in Title Update 11 with tons of new face scans added, plus new animations and celebrations, plus plenty more, and we are as excited as anyone.

So without further ado, let's take a look at Title Update 11, and see what big things have changed in the FC 24 world!

Title Update 11 is out now, and available for players to download as they load up FC 24.

This 1.05 GB update should only take a couple of minutes to update, and then you will be able to immerse yourself in a whole new world of FC 24!

Once downloaded, players will be greeted with a message from EA, highlighting all of the things that have been added/updated in Title Update 11, and in this piece, we will have a brief look at what has been added to the game.

There is a lot to unravel with this new Title Update, with plenty of changes being made to the gameplay and Ultimate Team, as well as a few tweaks to the audio, and visual side of things.

EA has pointed out four major talking points from Title Update 11, and we will go through them.

PlayStyle Update

PlayStyles are new to FC 24 and have been an incredible addition to Ultimate Team, with players having special abilities in certain areas to gain an advantage on the pitch.

EA has given PlayStyles a tuning, to make for more refreshing gameplay, which means there could be some new meta PlayStyles to use in Ultimate Team.

One notable selection from the pitch notes is that Pinged Pass+ has been given an increased accuracy, so the likes of Aitana Bonmati and Kevin De Bruyne will be even more overpowered!

Legendary CPU Fixed

Ever been winning a game against the CPU, and then all of a sudden they turn into prime Barcelona for 20 in-game minutes?

Many FC 24 have experienced that, and it can be very frustrating when trying to earn coins in FC 24 Ultimate Team by playing at a higher difficulty.

The Legendary difficulty no longer uses Competitor Mode in Squad Battles and single-player Ultimate Team Draft according to EA after Title Update 11, meaning those playing on Legendary, will be less likely to lose to some ridiculous AI gameplay.

86 New Star Heads

This is a huge dub for EA, with 86 new star heads now added to FC 24 with Title Update 11.

Realism in FC 24 is what makes the game so fun, and there are now even more players with new faces in the game!

The likes of Jeremy Doku, Micky van de Ven, and Rasmus Hojlund are just a few of the players who have been given new star heads in FC 24, and this is perfect for both Ultimate Team and Career Mode, adding to the realism of both game modes!

New Gameplay Animations

The final key piece of information from Title Update 11 is the addition of new gameplay animations based on real-world volumetric data.

Sticking to the theme of realism, EA has been following UEFA Champions League matches, to find animations that have been added to FC 24, to increase the feeling of playing a real football match.

Two key additions have been a new goal-line clearance animation, based on Niklas Sule's wonderful defending against PSG, where he slid in to clear Mbappe's shot.

EA has also added in Jude Bellingham's infamous celebration, which is surely going to be used by many!

This is a huge update for FC 24, which of these features are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.

