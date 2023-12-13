FC 24: Themed Team Pursuit II Objectives Guide

More FREE packs for all to earn!

The latest edition of the Themed Team Pursuit objectives is out now, with part II being added to FC 24 Ultimate Team for all players to complete.

Players can now earn themselves a bunch of packs for simply playing matches with players from certain leagues or nations, and you could be in with a chance of packing one of the new players from Team of the Week 13.

Together we will go through the objectives, and give you a complete guide to Themed Team Pursuit II, so without further ado let's dive in!

Themed Team Pursuit II objective guide

EA has dropped its latest set of objectives which helps players get more packs to improve their squad.

click to enlarge + 3 Themed Team Pursuit II

Themed Team Pursuit II is the next release following on from the Themed Team Pursuit objective which gave out the very same rewards for completing six games worth of challenges.

This objective is easy to complete and whether you enjoy playing Squad Battles, Division Rivals, or Champions, you can get this done very quickly.

We will give you the requirements and rewards for all of the individual challenges, so let's take a look at how to complete Themed Team Pursuit II.

Objectives/Challenges

For Themed Team Pursuit II, the player is required to complete just four challenges, with the possibility of being able to complete them in just six games.

Here are the objectives:

Eredivisie

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 Eredivisie players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

80+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Eredivisie

Japan

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 players from Japan in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Hungary

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 players from Hungary in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

78+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

Silver

Requirements:

Win 3 matches in any Ultimate Team game mode while having Min. 5 Silver players in your Starting Squad.

Reward:

81+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack (Untradeable)

click to enlarge + 3 Silver

There we have it, a complete guide on the Themed Team Pursuit II objective!

Once all of the objectives have been completed, you will also receive an 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack and 500 XP as a Group Reward.

