Why Brighton is the best Career Mode save on FC 24!

FC 24 has been an exciting and immersive game since its release a few months ago, with Career Mode fans deep into their saves.

Although there have been a few teething problems with the game mode, with bugs, and title updates, EA is working to improve the Career Mode experience, ensuring that players have the best time possible when playing it.

With this in mind, now is probably a good time to dive into the Career Mode world if you’ve been holding off. Even if you already find yourself at the helm of a club, the combination of recent and upcoming updates will hopefully mean the popular mode is in its best possible state for when you start a new save.

The question is, what team should you manage and why? Don’t worry, we’re on hand to help you with just that!

Why Brighton is the best Career Mode save!

Brighton & Hove Albion aren’t just great to watch in real life but also an extremely fun team to use in FC 24.

Known for their attacking and exciting style of play under Roberto De Zerbi, the Seagulls’ squad is filled with some of the best talents in the game. You will also be participating in the Europa League following Brighton’s qualification last season, so a £50 million transfer budget will certainly come in handy for when you are looking to bolster an already strong squad.

click to enlarge + 2 Brighton Career Mode

From defence to attack, there’s plenty of potential to maximise. Let’s take a look at some of the top young players at your disposal:

Name Age Position OVR POT Ansu Fati 20 LW 78 88 Evan Ferguson 19 ST 74 86 Bart Verbruggen 20 GK 75 85 Joao Pedro 21 ST 73 83 Carlos Baleba 19 CM 69 82 Simon Adingra 21 LM 73 82 Facundo Buonanotte 18 RM 69 82 Julio Enciso 19 LM 70 82

As well as having these young talents to develop, several highly-rated senior players will also be on hand to assist you in your search for glory. Kaoru Mitoma and Pervis Estupinan are both 80-rated but still have room to grow, which is a bonus.

Face scans incoming!

Another reason to choose Brighton for your next Career Mode save is because most of their players will be receiving real face scans in a future update. Despite a few of them possessing their real face already, most are still without an official scan, but this looks set to change soon after EA recently visited the club’s training ground to complete the scanning process.

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: Brighton & Hove Albion/TikTok Brighton face scanning

Will you consider using Brighton in your next Career Mode save?

For more of the latest FC 24 content, be sure to keep up to date with RealSport101.