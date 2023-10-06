FC 24: Career Mode tips and tricks

FC 24 is here and Career Mode fans are now well stuck into their saves!

With millions of fans scurrying to play all new and improved game modes such as Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, and of course, testing out the new gameplay. FC 24 Career Mode has lived up to the hype so far.

Players want to know the best tips and tricks to use in Career Mode for instant success and well, you have come to the right place!

FC 24 Career Mode tips

Once the coaching staff is in place, a Tactical Vision is chosen, leading to an automatic selection of the coach with the highest Knowledge level in each department, who is then designated as the Head of that Department.

The Knowledge possessed by the Head Coach directly impacts the enhancement of player attributes within their respective departments. A higher Knowledge level allows for a greater number of attributes to be improved. Novice-level Coaches, for instance, typically can enhance up to three attributes, whereas Expert-level coaches can elevate as many as nine attributes.

The specific attributes boosted for each player are determined by a combination of factors, including the Tactical Vision that the coach is familiar with and the player's position on the field.

As for the assignment of hired coaches to the various departments of the club, this can be customized according to the unique requirements of each club. It's important to note that every club has a limited number of available positions for hiring coaches.

The coaching system in EA FC 24 operates on a structured basis, with coaches being assigned to one of four departments: goalkeeping, defensive, midfield, or attacking. Within these departments, coaches utilise two key dimensions to nurture player development:

Tactical Knowledge: Coaches bring their tactical expertise to the table, influencing how players within their assigned department evolve. This tactical knowledge is categorised into seven distinct philosophies that dictate team playstyles within the game:

Standard, Wing play, Tiki-taka, Counter-attack, Gegenpressing, Kick & rush, Park the bus.

Coaches in the career mode exhibit varying degrees of proficiency in these tactical philosophies, ranging from novice to accomplished or expert. This differentiation in tactical knowledge is a defining factor that sets one coach apart from another within the game. For instance, a coach at Manchester City might possess expert-level knowledge of the "Tiki-taka" tactical vision while having only a novice-level understanding of the "Park the Bus" approach.

Playing all training sessions specifically pre-match will allow your players to gain a boost in match fitness and sharpness resulting in their attributes being boosted heading into games! It may be a little time-consuming however, you can reap the rewards with 3 points!

Players to buy in Career Mode

You can use the scouting network in FC 24 Career Mode to find top talents in Career Mode, using the filters to adjust what type of players they scout that is suitable for your team!

This will allow you to make good quality signings tailored to your needs! Alternatively, you can check Career Mode websites for the biggest talents in FC 24 Career Mode to check out every player in the game that you can sign!

Below we will have 11 players, one from each position that you can sign for under 5 million in FC 24 Career Mode, all 21 years old or younger!

James Trafford (71 OVR 84 POT)

Kyriani Sabbe (66 OVR 84 POT)

Jorrel Hato (68 OVR 87 POT)

Jorne Spileers (69 OVR 85 POT)

Max Johnston (66 OVR 84 POT)

Lewis Miley (63 OVR 85 POT)

Pablo Torre (70 OVR 85 POT)

Cher Ndour (68 OVR 84 POT)

Julien Duranville (66 OVR 87 POT)

Nelson Weiper (66 OVR 86 POT)

Angelo (69 OVR 86 POT)

