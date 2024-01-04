FC 24: Five Career Mode Talents set for January transfer

Big moves for big talents!

While some FC 24 players continue to enjoy plenty of Ultimate Team content, others will no doubt be making their dream transfer window come true in Career Mode. Admit it, we've all done it!

Although the highly anticipated TOTY is sure to become a huge talking point among FC 24 fans, transfer news will be impossible to overlook with the winter window now open.

Speaking of which, several Career Mode talents could be playing for new clubs come February, and five particular stars already find themselves nearing potential moves.

Career Mode stars set for transfer

The January transfer window is now open, and with over 19,000 fully licensed players in the FC 24 database, some familiar names could be on the move in the coming weeks.

click to enlarge + 6 Plenty of medicals will be taking place!

Business during the winter window tends to be a lot quieter compared to the summer, as most clubs find themselves in need of emergency reinforcements due to injuries or poor form.

Nevertheless, it can still get very busy and is no stranger to providing some exciting surprises along the way. With that said, let's take a look at five young Career Mode talents attracting plenty of interest!

Jorrel Hato (73 OVR / 88 POT)

Despite their recent struggles, Ajax continues to produce some of the most exciting young talents in the game, and versatile Dutch defender Jorrel Hato is no exception.

At just 17, Hato offers impressive speed, power, and physicality, while also possessing great composure at such a young age. It's perhaps no surprise that he is one of the best wonderkids in FC 24, with a 73 OVR and 88 potential.

Arsenal are said to be plotting a move for Hato having monitored his progress in recent months, although it remains to be seen if a deal can be agreed upon in January as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his defensive options.

click to enlarge + 6 Jorrel Hato

Radu Dragusin (71 OVR / 83 POT)

Genoa centre-back Radu Dragusin could be one of the very first players to complete a transfer this month, with Tottenham Hotspur progressing in their efforts to sign the 21-year-old Romanian, according to multiple reports.

Dragusin, who comes with a 71 rating and 83 potential in FC 24, has caught the eye with several impressive performances this season and is now set to be rewarded with a move to the Premier League.

If he turns out to be anything like Spurs' summer signing, Micky van de Ven, Ange Postecoglou will have plenty of defensive talent to work with.

click to enlarge + 6 Radu Dragusin

Claudio Echeverri (66 OVR / 86 POT)

Manchester City are set to continue their trend of signing up-and-coming prospects with the addition of Argentina Under-17 World Cup star, Claudio Echeverri.

Multiple reports state that the treble winners are closing in on Echeverri after beating FC Barcelona to his signature, and will pay around £20 million for his services.

Dubbed "the next Lionel Messi", Echeverri is another great option for Career Mode users, offering a 66 OVR and 86 potential.

click to enlarge + 6 Claudio Echeverri

Yunus Emre Konak (59 OVR / 79 POT)

Brentford have reportedly agreed a deal to sign 17-year-old Yunus Emre Konak from Turkish club Sivasspor.

The Turkey Under-21 international has attracted interest from several European clubs since making his professional debut back in August, but The Bees appear to have won the race.

Konak is a perfect development choice for Career Mode users working with a limited budget, as the midfielder comes with 79 potential despite his starting OVR of 59.

click to enlarge + 6 Yunus Emre Konak

Arnaud Kalimuendo (76 OVR / 81 POT)

Last but not least is Stade Rennais striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, who has been the subject of a bid from Eintracht Frankfurt, according to reports in France and Germany.

Followers of Ligue 1 and the France Under-21 national team will no doubt be familiar with Kalimuendo, who has scored four goals so far this season. You may also recognise him from FIFA 20, when he was a promising 67-rated youngster coming through the ranks at PSG aged 17.

Now 21 years old, Kalimuendo has a 76 OVR in FC 24, and could soon be tasked with replacing Randal Kolo Muani, who departed Frankfurt last summer. No pressure!

click to enlarge + 6 Arnaud Kalimuendo

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.