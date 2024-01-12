FC 24: Skill Moves Training Evolutions Guide

Turn your player into a trickster!

EA has just released Team 2 of the FC Versus: Fire & Ice promo, and amongst the new drop, tons of new content has been added to FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Two new Evolutions have been added to the game, and in this piece, we will be covering the Skill Moves Training Evolution, which helps you upgrade a player's skill moves.

Together we will go through the complete guide, giving you three players suggestions plus all the information you need for the Skill Moves Training Evolution.

Skill Moves Training Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving!

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, then give you three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete, and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Skill Moves Training Evolution!

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not every striker in the game will fit into this category. Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them. Here are the requirements you need for the Skill Moves Training Evolution.

Overall: Max. 84

Pace: Max. 90

Shooting: Max. 84

Dribbling: Max. 85

No. of PlayStyles: Max. 8

Skill Moves: Max. 3*

Position: ST

click to enlarge + 3 Skill Moves Training Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Skill Moves Training Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Skill Moves Training Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Victor Osimhen, or Timo Werner, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Danny Loader (FC Porto - 83 OVR)

Our first suggestion for the Skill Moves Training Evolution is FC Porto and England striker Danny Loader, and his Squad Foundations card. The striker upgrades to an 86 OVR once evolved, with some insane stats including 91 pace, 90 shooting, 88 dribbling, and 84 physical, as well as upgraded his skill moves to 4*!

Goncalo Ramos (PSG - 83 OVR)

Team of the Week Goncalo Ramos is another good option for the Skill Moves Training Evolution, and on top of the great chemistry links you can get with this card, you will also gain a good quality striker after evolving him. Once evolved, Ramos goes up to an 86 rating, with 83 pace, 90 shooting, 84 dribbling, and 88 physical.

Theo Bair (Motherwell - 83 OVR)

Our final suggestion for the Skill Moves Training Evolution has very poor chemistry links, so will likely be used as a super-sub, however, he looks incredible, so he shouldn't be slept on. TOTW Theo Bair increases to an 86 OVR in this Evolution and his stats include, 93 pace, 90 shooting, 85 dribbling, and 88 physical, making for a fantastic all-round striker.

How to complete the Skill Moves Training Evolution

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by three OVRs.

Here's how to complete the Skill Moves Training Evolution:

Level 1 Challenges:

Win 2 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Shooting: +3

Passing: +4

Physical: +3

PlayStyle: Power Shot

click to enlarge + 3 Skill Moves Training Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 2 Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in game.

Achieve 1 Clean Sheet in a Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) match on Min. Semi-Pro using active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Shooting: +4

Dribbling: +3

Pace: +3

Skill Moves: +1*

PlayStyle: Chip Shot

click to enlarge + 3 Skill Moves Training Evolution Level 2

Once you have completed all of the challenges with your chosen player, you will have completed the Skill Moves Training Evolution, and upgraded your player by three OVRs!

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.