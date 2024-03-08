FC 24: Showdown Winners Boost Evolutions Guide

This is an awesome EVO!

The Showdown Series has begun and EA has dropped an insane amount of content into FC 24 Ultimate Team with three SBCs now available including two new Showdown players, and a Centurions Icon, as well as re-release a bunch of campaign players into packs!

As part of the Showdown Series promo, EA has also released a new Evolution, and it is insane, giving people the chance to upgrade a Showdown winner by another rating!

With plenty of Showdown players coming to Ultimate Team in the coming days, this Evolution could be that extra boost to turn players into world-class Ultimate Team cards, and we have the complete guide right here!

Showdown Winners Boost Evolutions Guide

EA has just dropped a brand-new Evolution into FC 24, allowing players to upgrade a card for FREE!

Evolutions have been a huge hit with FC 24 players since they debuted when the game was released, and each Ultimate Team now has its own unique style due to the different players people are evolving.

Together we will go through the player requirements for this EVO, provide you with three players we believe to be the best to evolve, and then give you all the challenges you have to complete and the rewards you will get for doing so!

So without further ado, let's take a look at the player requirements for the Showdown Winners Boost Evolution.

Player Requirements

Like all of the Evolutions in FC 24, you will need to evolve a player that meets the specific requirements set by EA, so not everyone in the game will fit into this category.

Whether you decide to pick a player from your favourite club or develop someone into an overpowered beast, you will need to ensure you pick your player wisely because once you do, you cannot change them.

Here are the requirements you need for the Showdown Winners Boost Evolution:

Rarity: Showdown Plus

click to enlarge + 3 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution Requirements

Best players for the Showdown Winners Boost Evolution

Here we will give you three options on who you can use in the Showdown Winners Boost Evolution, that will completely transform your team!

The player has to meet the requirements above, so unfortunately you will not be able to evolve the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, and Jordyn Huitema, for example. Let's see the three players we have chosen for this Evolution:

Alexis Mac Allister (Liverpool - 89 OVR)

The first player we have picked for the Showdown Winners Boost is Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, who is the latest Showdown winner and he has an already insane card. Upgrading from an 89 to a 90 OVR, Mac Allister's stats increase to 86 pace, 89 shooting, 92 passing, 93 dribbling, 83 defending, and 84 physical.

Malcom (Al Hilal - 88 OVR)

Next on our list of suggestions for the Showdown Winners Boost Evolution is Brazilian winger Malcom, who plays for Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League. Malcom increases to an 89 OVR in this Evolution, and his stats increase to 93 pace, 86 shooting, 85 passing, 90 dribbling, 36 defending, and 73 physical, making for a great winger.

Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC - 87 OVR)

Our final pick for the Showdown Winners Boost Evolution is NJ/NY Gotham FC winger Midge Purce, who beat Jordyn Huitema in her Showdown in 2023. She increases to an 88 OVR player with 96 pace, 84 shooting, 82 passing, 88 dribbling, 50 defending, and 79 physical, and with more US NWSL Showdown players incoming, Purce will make a great chemistry link.

How to complete the Showdown Winners Boost

Now that you have decided on which player you would like to evolve, let's go through the challenges you need to complete for your player to upgrade by +1 OVR.

Here's how to complete the Showdown Winners Boost:

Level 1 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 4 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 1 Rewards:

Pace: +1

Shooting: +1

Dribbling: +1

click to enlarge + 3 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution Level 1

Level 2 Challenges:

Play 5 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Win 3 Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player in game.

Level 2 Rewards:

Passing: +1

Defending: +2

Physical: +1

click to enlarge + 3 Showdown Winners Boost Evolution Level 2

There we have it, once you have completed all of the challenges for this EVO, your player will have evolved by +1 OVR!

