FC 24: How to complete Showdown Sangare SBC - Costs & Solutions

A new set of Showdown cards are available via Squad Building Challenge now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, with the AFCON final upcoming!

Although EA hasn't covered any of the AFCON tournament through promos, players can now complete two Showdown cards from a player from each of the nations in the final, with Samuel Chukwueze from Nigeria, and Ibrahim Sangare from Ivory Coast representing their countries.

We will go through the Ibrahim Sangare Showdown card in this piece, giving you the cheapest solutions so you can add the Ivorian to your Ultimate Team, so let's check it out.

Showdown Sangare SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just released a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with the latest Showdown surrounding the final of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria and Ivory Coast will face off in the final on Sunday 11 February, with the winner earning an upgrade to their card in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Players can choose to complete both the Samuel Chukwueze or the Ibrahim Sangare SBC, but only one player will receive an upgrade.

EA has given Sangare an 87-rated Showdown card with some insane stats including, 82 pace, 70 shooting, 82 passing, 84 dribbling, 86 defending, and 88 physical, and the Nottingham Forest midfielder also has the Block PlayStyle+.

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Sangare

Whilst Chukwueze has a more excitable card, if Ivory Coast are to win the AFCON tournament, it will be Sangare who has an even better card than EA has already given him, and he will earn an upgrade to an 89 OVR.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Ibrahim Sangare SBC.

Ibrahim Sangare

Requirements:

Premier League Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Min. 86

Number of players in the Squad: 11

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Showdown Sangare SBC Solution

There we have it, once this SBC is complete you will be able to add Showdown Sangare to your Ultimate Team, with a cost of around 126k coins.

