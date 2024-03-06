FC 24: How to complete Showdown Sanchez SBC - Costs & Solutions

Which player will you pick?

10 Mar 2024 7:52 PM +00:00

A new set of Showdown SBCs has just been released into FC 24 Ultimate Team. Take a look at the Showdown Sanchez SBC!

In this piece, we will be covering the Showdown Sanchez SBC, and we have the cheapest solutions so you can add the Columbian defender to your Ultimate Team.

Showdown Sanchez SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team with Davinson Sanchez receiving a Showdown card.

Davinson Sanchez and Michael will be facing off in the latest Showdown, and the player from the winning team will be given a +2 boost to their Showdown items.

The Columbian star has been given an 88 OVR by EA on his new Showdown card, with some fantastic stats including 95 Jumping, 94 Sliding Tackle, and 91 Sprint Speed.

Sanchez has also been given a PlayStyle+ upgrade and now possesses the Slide Tackle PlayStyle+ on his Showdown card.

With the possibility of an upgrade on the cards, Sanchez could be an even better player in the future, and we recommend picking wisely for this Showdown SBC.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your Ultimate Team, let's check out the cheapest solutions for the Showdown Sanchez SBC available now in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

83-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC 83-Rated Squad

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players

84-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Min. Team Rating: 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 2 Credit: EasySBC 84-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Players Pack

There we have it, once you have completed this SBC you will be able to add Showdown Davinson Sanchez to your Ultimate Team at the cost of around 250K Coins.

Will you be choosing Davinson Sanchez or Michael? Let us know in the comments below.

TOTW 25 Out Now | Exclusive: FC 25 takes aim at new features ahead of FIFA 2K clash | Fantasy FC Team 2 is here | Title Update 10 Patch Notes | Golden Glow Up Evolutions Guide | YouTuber gives brutally honest verdict on FC 24

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.