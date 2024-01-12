FC 24: How to complete Serie A POTM Pulisic SBC - Costs & Solutions

The countdown for Team of the Year continues, as fans patiently anticipate the greatest promo of the year to drop, and EA is ensuring boredom doesn't kick in by releasing a bunch of Player of the Month SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team.
Christian Pulisic is the next player to receive a POTM item in Ultimate Team, winning the Serie A POTM award for December.
Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for this SBC so that you can add Serie A POTM Pulisic to your Ultimate Team.
Serie A POTM Pulisic SBC Cheapest Solutions
EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and US winger Christian Pulisic is now available in the game.
The AC Milan star had a stellar December, which is why he has been voted the Serie A Player of the Month, and he replaces Paulo Dybala who was the November winner.
Pulisic was nominated amongst five other players for the award, beating Federico Gatti, Albert Gudmundsson, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Thuram, and Joshua Zirkzee.
EA has given Pulisic an 87-rated Serie A POTM card in the right-wing position, and he has some great stats including 93 pace, 83 shooting, 81 passing, and 91 dribbling.
He becomes the second AC Milan player to receive a Player of the Month award in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so if you completed the Rafael Leao SBC, then you will be able to have two 87-rated Milan wingers in your squad.
Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the Serie A POTM Pulisic SBC and its cheapest solutions.
83-Rated Squad
Requirements:
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 83
Squad:
Reward:
- Gold Pack
Serie A
Requirements:
- Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 84
Squad:
Reward:
- Small Prime Electrum Players Pack
Top Form
Requirements:
- Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs
- Team Overall Rating: Min. 85
Squad:
Reward:
- Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC you will be able to add Serie A POTM Pulisic to your Ultimate Team.
This SBC will set you back just over 100k coins.
