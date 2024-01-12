FC 24: How to complete Serie A POTM Pulisic SBC - Costs & Solutions

Will you complete this SBC?

The countdown for Team of the Year continues, as fans patiently anticipate the greatest promo of the year to drop, and EA is ensuring boredom doesn't kick in by releasing a bunch of Player of the Month SBCs into FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Christian Pulisic is the next player to receive a POTM item in Ultimate Team, winning the Serie A POTM award for December.

Together we will go through the cheapest solutions for this SBC so that you can add Serie A POTM Pulisic to your Ultimate Team.

Serie A POTM Pulisic SBC Cheapest Solutions

EA has just dropped a brand-new SBC into FC 24 Ultimate Team, and US winger Christian Pulisic is now available in the game.

The AC Milan star had a stellar December, which is why he has been voted the Serie A Player of the Month, and he replaces Paulo Dybala who was the November winner.

Pulisic was nominated amongst five other players for the award, beating Federico Gatti, Albert Gudmundsson, Romelu Lukaku, Marcus Thuram, and Joshua Zirkzee.

EA has given Pulisic an 87-rated Serie A POTM card in the right-wing position, and he has some great stats including 93 pace, 83 shooting, 81 passing, and 91 dribbling.

click to enlarge + 4 Serie A POTM Pulisic SBC

He becomes the second AC Milan player to receive a Player of the Month award in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so if you completed the Rafael Leao SBC, then you will be able to have two 87-rated Milan wingers in your squad.

Now that you know what kind of player you will be adding to your team, let's take a look at the Serie A POTM Pulisic SBC and its cheapest solutions.

83-Rated Squad

Requirements:

Team Overall Rating: Min. 83

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 83-Rated Squad

Reward:

Gold Pack

Serie A

Requirements:

Serie A TIM Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 84

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Serie A

Reward:

Small Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form

Requirements:

Team of the Week Players: Min. 1 in your Starting 11 and Subs

Team Overall Rating: Min. 85

Squad:

click to enlarge + 4 Top Form

Reward:

Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

There we have it, once you have submitted all of the squads necessary for this SBC you will be able to add Serie A POTM Pulisic to your Ultimate Team.

This SBC will set you back just over 100k coins.

