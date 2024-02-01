FC 24 Serie A January POTM Nominees Announced

Six nominees for this POTM.

EA has released the Serie A Player of the Month nominees for January with the winner receiving a POTM special item in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

All six of these players have had an exceptional start to the year and it's up to you to decide who will win the award and earn a new card in the game.

Together we will go through all of the players included in the Serie A January Player of the Month vote, and highlight their months, as well as showing you how to vote for your Serie A POTM winner.

How to vote for Serie A POTM

EA has released the nominees for the Serie A POTM for January, and there are some great names involved, including three players who have been nominated in previous months.

click to enlarge + 7 Serie A January POTM Nominees

You can vote for your Serie A Player of the Month via the FC 24 website with the winner expected to be added to Ultimate Team on 11 January.

The winner of the Serie A January award will replace AC Milan and USMNT winger Christian Pulisic, who earned the POTM award for December.

Serie A January POTM Nominees

There are six nominees for the Serie A Player of the Month, all of whom have had tremendous starts to the year as they battle at different levels of the Serie A table, whether they are fighting for titles, or fighting relegation, each of the nominees is giving their all for their team.

We will go through each nominee, highlighting their month including their contributions to the team they play for, so let's check out the Serie A January POTM nominees.

Alessandro Buongiorno (Torino - 77 OVR)

Italian central defender Alessandro Buongiorno is back for another Serie A POTM nomination, as he continues to impress for his side, and both Torino and Buongiorno had a terrific January. In three games, Torino won two matches, and drew once, as they beat Napoli and Cagliari. Buongiorno grabbed two clean sheets and a goal in January too.

click to enlarge + 7 Alessandro Buongiorno

Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa - 74 OVR)

Another player receiving another Player of the Month nomination is Icelandic forward Albert Gudmundsson who is having a great season with Genoa. Gudmundsson scored two goals in January as his side went unbeaten, winning twice, and drawing the same amount of times. Despite stiff competition, perhaps January could be Gudmundsson's month!

click to enlarge + 7 Albert Gudmundsson

Ruben Loftus-Cheek (AC Milan - 77 OVR)

English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is loving life in Milan following his move from Chelsea, and the 28-year-old has had a fantastic month. Loftus-Cheek managed to score four goals from central midfield in January, and AC Milan went unbeaten winning three matches and drawing once. If RLC receives a POTM card similar to his Thunderstruck item, then fans will be delighted.

click to enlarge + 7 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan - 87 OVR)

Lautaro Martinez has been the star of the season in the Serie A this campaign and is looking to earn a second POTM award after his successful January. Inter Milan won all three of their matches in the month, against Hellas Verona, Lazio, and Fiorentina, with Martinez scoring four goals, with at least one contribution in every match.

click to enlarge + 7 Lautaro Martinez

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus - 83 OVR)

Dusan Vlahovic had a terrific January and is the favourite to win the POTM award after he scored six goals and grabbed one assist in four matches for Juventus. The Serbian has finally started to find his form in black and white, and even featured in Team of the Week 19, which was released last week in Ultimate Team!

click to enlarge + 7 Dusan Vlahovic

Szymon Zurkowski (Empoli - 74 OVR)

The final nominee for the Serie A January POTM award is Polish midfielder Szymon Zurkowski, who had a fantastic month scoring four goals for Empoli. The club battling relegation managed a loss, a draw, and a win in January with the draw coming against Juventus, and the victory being a 3-0 thumping of Monza where Zurkowski scored a hat trick.

click to enlarge + 7 Szymon Zurkowski

Which of these players will you be voting for as the Serie A POTM?

FC 24 Title Update 8 Out NOW | FC 24 Future Stars Promo Expected to Drop Soon | Wing Wizard Evolutions Guide | TOTY Honourable Mentions Out Now | Best Wonderkids in Career Mode | All new & updated scans following Title Update 7

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.