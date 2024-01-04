FC 24: Serie A December POTM Nominees

Who is your winner?

A new month is here, which means one thing for FC 24 players, and that's the voting for the Player of the Month in each league is open!

EA has released six nominees for the Serie A December Player of the Month award, with the winner receiving a POTM item available via SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Together we will go through the six nominees, explaining why they have been nominated for the award, and how to vote for your winner.

Serie A December POTM Vote Open

The vote for the Serie A December Player of the Month is now open, and you can decide which player you would like to receive an upgraded card, and an SBC in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

To vote for your Serie A December POTM, you need to head to the FC 24 Website.

Once you have decided on your chosen nominee, cast your vote, and the winner will be added as a POTM card in Ultimate Team.

Serie A December POTM Nominees

Six players have been nominated for the Serie A POTM award for December, all from different clubs.

All nominees are yet to receive a Player of the Month award in FC 24 Ultimate Team, so the winner will be a debutant to start 2024!

We will go through each of the nominees highlighting their December successes so that you can decide which player you think deserves to win the POTM award.

Federico Gatti (Juventus - 76 OVR)

Italian defender Federico Gatti has become a key part of the Juventus backline over the past year and has been nominated for the Serie A December Player of the Month. Gatti played five matches in December, scoring twice and grabbing two clean sheets as Juve beat Monza, Napoli, Frosinone, and Roma, as well as drawing against Genoa.

Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa - 74 OVR)

Talking of Genoa, Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson is the second nominee for the Serie A December Player of the Month award, and he scored two goals in December, as well as grabbing two assists, making it four goal contributions in as many matches. Genoa won once, and drew twice in the month, with both draws coming against top opposition in Inter and Juventus. They also lost to Monza in December.

Romelu Lukaku (Roma - 84 OVR)

Belgian international Romelu Lukaku is the highest-rated nominee in the December Serie A POTM shortlist, and he managed to score two goals in December. Lukaku scored in a 1-1 draw against Fiorentina and a 2-0 win over last year's champions Napoli, and Roma only lost once in December against Juventus.

Christian Pulisic (AC Milan - 79 OVR)

A move to Milan for American winger Christian Pulisic has proved to work well so far, and the USMNT player had a great December. Pulisic scored twice and assisted twice throughout the month as AC Milan won three of their five matches. The only game in which the US winger didn't provide a goal contribution was against Salernitana which ended 2-2.

Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan - 79 OVR)

Inter Milan signed Marcus Thuram on a free transfer in the summer, and he is loving life in Italy. The French striker scored three goals in five matches for Inter, who dominated December, winning four matches, and drawing once to Genoa. The son of World Cup Winner Lilian Thuram is part of the reason why Inter Milan is sitting top of the Serie A table.

Joshua Zirkzee (Bologna - 73 OVR)

Bologna currently sits in fifth in the Serie A table and they are playing some very attractive football under ex-PSG midfielder Thiago Motta. One player in particular who is excelling under Motta is Dutch striker, Joshua Zirkzee who grabbed two goals and two assists throughout December. Zirkzee has nine goal contributions already this season and will be aiming to guide Bologna to a European place.

Now that you know all of the players nominated for the Serie A December POTM award, which of the nominees will you vote for?

