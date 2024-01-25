Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare out now!

Earn players, packs and more for FREE!

FC 24 Ultimate Team is crazy right now, with content in every direction you look!

Amongst the frenzy of Team of the Year which is out in packs now, you can also find a bunch of SBCs, Evolutions, Objectives and more in Ultimate Team, so boredom is not an option!

A new season is here and EA has just released Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare giving players 20 levels of objectives to complete with an incredible selection of rewards for doing so, and we will go through each one of the levels to show you what can be earned for FREE in FC 24 Ultimate Team.

Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare is out now in FC 24 Ultimate Team, and players can restart their Season Progress by redeeming incredible rewards by gaining XP.

To gain XP all you have to do is play FC 24 Ultimate Team, and the rewards will come flying in!

There are packs, players, and more all available to you and you could be within a chance of packing a Team of the Year player!

This new season began on 25 January at 8 am GMT, and will run until 15 February at 8 am GMT, so you have just three weeks to reach level 20.

Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare rewards

Season Progress is the perfect way to boost your Ultimate Team by playing the game, and you will be able to add new players to your team via packs and unlocking levels with select players as a reward, which makes for something to strive towards if you are playing Ultimate Team.

There are 20 levels in Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare, which EA will make possible to complete for the players who are regularly playing Ultimate Team, so let's check them out!

click to enlarge + 2 Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare Level 1-5

Level 1 - UEFA Heroes Carlos Tevez Loan (10 Matches)

- UEFA Heroes Carlos Tevez Loan (10 Matches) Level 2 - Coin Boost: 100 Coins for 5 Matches

- Coin Boost: 100 Coins for 5 Matches Level 3 - 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 4 - Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes Tifo

- Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes Tifo Level 5 - 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 6 - Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes Stadium Theme

- Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes Stadium Theme Level 7 - 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 8 - 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 9 - Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes XL Tifo

- Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes XL Tifo Level 10 - TOTY Honourable Mentions Julian Brandt (88 OVR)

- TOTY Honourable Mentions Julian Brandt (88 OVR) Level 11 - Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes Home Kit

- Carlos Tevez - UCL Heroes Home Kit Level 12 - UEFA Heroes John Arne Riise (87 OVR)

- UEFA Heroes John Arne Riise (87 OVR) Level 13 - 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 83+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 14 - 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x4 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 15 - UEFA Heroes Tomas Rosicky (88 OVR)

- UEFA Heroes Tomas Rosicky (88 OVR) Level 16 - 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pacl

- 81+ x11 Rare Gold Players Pacl Level 17 - Rare Players Pack

- Rare Players Pack Level 18 - 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 84+ x5 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 19 - 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack or 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

- 87+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack 86+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack Level 20 - Winter Wildcards Icon Dennis Bergkamp (92 OVR) or 84+ x20 Rare Gold Players Pack or 87+ x4 Rare Gold Players

Note: All rewards in Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare are Untradeable.

click to enlarge + 2 Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare Level 16-20

Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare upcoming promos

With three weeks of Season 4 Act 1: Fanfare, there is three opportunities for EA to release promos throughout that time and here is what we know so far.

Team of the Year is out now, and will remain in packs for at least another week, with the full squad dropping on 25 January at 6 pm GMT, and the TOTY Honourable Mentions and 12th Player set to follow.

We are also expecting to see the Future Stars promo return in the coming weeks, and will update this with further information once it's released.

Tips & Guides for New Players | Title Update 7 Leaks With New Face Scans | EA Drop VAR Hint For FC 24 Successor | Best FC 24 Wonderkids | How to do the Griddy in FC 24 | Best Sliders for Realistic Gameplay

For more articles like this, take a look at our EA Sports FC page.